Contact tracing to expand to cover one week prior to infection instead of two days

Two months ago, Professor Philip Nolan sent out a series of tweets in an effort to explain why restaurants and pubs were being asked to close, despite the lack of data to support the move.

It was a reasonable question to ask, he said, but this line of thinking was a “misrepresentation of the data on clusters and outbreaks.”

Using a hypothetical example, he outlined a scenario where he caught the virus in a restaurant and went on to infect family members at home. This, he said, is deemed a household outbreak and a case of “community transmission.”

“Public health only ask me about my contacts for the 48 hours before I developed symptoms”, tweeted Prof Nolan, Chair of Nphet’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

“They don’t need to know where I got the virus; what happened five days ago. They want to know where the virus is going, who I might have infected, and prevent onward transmission.”

He added: “We would like to go back and find out where people are getting the virus, but we don’t have the time or the resources to purse this academic exercise.”

Despite dismissing backwards tracing as an “academic exercise” Nphet later endorsed a proposal to incorporate the method into the national tracing strategy.

From the middle of December, as part of a “service improvement plan” for the contact tracing programme, contact tracers will carry out what the HSE describes as “source identification” or backwards tracing on all routine cases of Covid-19.

People who pick up the virus will now be asked about their movements over the past week, in a change to the previous strategy of asking people about their close contacts and movements up to 48 hours before they develop symptoms.

The aim of “source identification’ is to gather additional information on community transmission cases – where the source of the infection is unknown – and will involve a series of questions in order to build a more accurate picture of where people are contracting the virus. It can help with early treatment, and to stop the spread to other areas and more people.

It is a move that has been welcomed by scientific experts, who believe its omission from the tracing strategy to date has left a gap in the data.

“I think that not doing this sooner is one of the biggest mistakes we have made,” said Dr Anthony Staines, professor of public health systems at DCU.

“The pubs are saying, very reasonably, that there are no infections linked to pubs, but there is no data. We don’t know pubs are safe. Up until now, when we hear a case is community transmission, that has meant we do not know where the case was infected.

"With most cases, if you have good contact tracing you will know roughly where they came from, or even exactly where they came from. A lot of our cases are household transmission, which means someone comes into your house with Covid and we don’t know where they got infected. That’s a significant gap in the data.”

To date, backwards tracing has been carried out by Public Health teams for cases in complex settings only such as nursing homes, Direct Provision centres and meat processing plants. It is a time-consuming and detailed process that can mean spending several hours on one case.

“I have nothing against the contact tracers in the call centres,” said Prof Staines.

“But if they are going to do the contact tracing properly, they are going to need substantial time. You have talk each case through their movements. People will remember, mainly because they won’t have been to many places, but you are giving them cues all the time and you are trying to pick up on the cues they are feeding back to you. It’s not extraordinarily difficult, but it’s time-consuming.”

In an interview with the Irish Independent last month, Michelle Connolly, a Health Protection Nurse Manager with HSE Public Health in the midlands, said that local knowledge is key to the process.

“We know what questions to ask because we have local knowledge, we know the supermarkets and businesses they are telling us they have been to,” she said.

“We know the restaurants and pubs, the layouts, all of that. We know if there have been previous cases at those locations and what that might point to.”

Given the amount of time (some cases can take hours) and expertise required to carry out the exercise, there are concerns about how the added workload will affect the system. Last month it emerged that thousands of close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases from over a three-day period would not be contacted by the HSE because the contact tracing system was overwhelmed by cases. As it prepares to introduce a radical new retrospective tracing element to the system, the HSE said it currently has 700 contact tracers “available for contact tracing to work from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.”

Of those 700, 500 are currently “on-boarded.”

Recruitment will continue until a total of 800 contact tracers are hired, which will occur in December. In addition, the HSE will have an escalation process of trained people, “who can be redeployed to support contact tracing, at short notice, should the need arise.”