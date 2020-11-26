| 2.5°C Dublin

Contact tracing to expand to cover one week prior to infection instead of two days

The new RocDoc Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing facility at Dublin Airport. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Catherine Fegan

Two months ago, Professor Philip Nolan sent out a series of tweets in an effort to explain why restaurants and pubs were being asked to close, despite the lack of data to support the move.

It was a reasonable question to ask, he said, but this line of thinking was a “misrepresentation of the data on clusters and outbreaks.”

Using a hypothetical example, he outlined a scenario where he caught the virus in a restaurant and went on to infect family members at home. This, he said, is deemed a household outbreak and a case of “community transmission.”

