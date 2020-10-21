Contact tracing calls increased 400pc over past six weeks, says Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

Contact tracing calls have increased by 400pc over the past six weeks, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has told the Fianna Fail parliamentary party meeting tonight, addressing the controversy over “DIY” tracing being asked of infection victims.

Demand for tracing "exceeded supply" over last weekend, Mr Donnelly told TDs, who reported they were receiving a lot of anxious enquiries on the issue.

The HSE had reported to him that this was a "one-off operational decision,” Mr Donnelly said, emphasising the exceptional nature of the move by the authorities, throwing responsibility for tracing back on Covid patients.

"From now they [HSE tracers] can handle 1,500 positives per day and aim to get to everyone in the first 24 hours,” Mr Donnelly said.

Read More

Hiring of tracing staff is up from 231 in mid-September to 400 today, "and on the way to 700 or 800,” he added, saying it was not anticipated that the HSE would relinquish control over the tracking duties in the future.

Padraig O’Sullivan of Cork North Central, who raised the contract-tracing issue, said it was not good enough and should have been anticipated. Dara Calleary also reference the failure.

The Taoiseach said he was “not satisfied” at what had happened, but there would soon be an expanded and stand-alone staff for the work required. He emphasised rapidly improvements in the number of tests being carried out and the turnaround time.

Minister Donnelly added about the lockdown, according to those present: “This is a pre-emptive strike against Covid. We close now to open again in December.”

Education Minister Norma Foley insisted to TDs and Senators that schools were safe, despite a doubling of linked Covid cases in the Education in recent times. She said 90pc had no issues at all, and only 2pc cent had had a positive test for a staff member or student.

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry said contract tracing was not working, adding: "We need to employ the many unemployed throughout the country to do it, but with €350 for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, we are going to need to pay more for it to be done.”

Referencing the Minsters remarks on testing, that the HSE had said they would get to people within 24 hours, he gave the example of a widowed father with Covid who lived with three young children and was told that an ambulance would be out to test his offspring “in five or six days.”

Mr MacSharry I said he was "beyond depression” at the lack of a strategy and the Government's approach appeared to based on hope alone, being hope of a vaccine.

If the World Health Organisation was correct, it might be next April before one was approved, in which the best case is that it would take a full year before the population was vaccinated. It seemed the Government strategy would be an open/close yo-yo over that time.

"He asked what happens if on Dec 2nd, the day after lockdown, the numbers were still very high,” said one of his hearers, saying there was a bitter joke about going to Level 6 or 7, which do not exist.

Other TDs took up the theme and asked what contingency planning was taking place. The Taoiseach rehearsed the reasons for the Government’s approach and the six-week lockdown. Mr MacSharry said a "rolling lockdown thing” would quickly lead to the Government losing the people completely.

A number of members called for a review of areas covered by the strict lockdown which should be eased in their opinion — such as cattle marts, gyms, swimming pooIs, sport and training for children and even retail outlets.

Some TDs said marts needed to facilitate even a small number of agents to attend, but Barry Cowen asked for less special pleading because a Government decision had been taken on lockdown in the face of a more aggressive virus, and backbenchers needed to get behind that decision.

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure, then spoke on the budget. The Taoiseach said major legislation on the Land Development Agency, a Brexit omnibus Bill and the creation of a statutory Electoral Commission had been cleared at Cabinet.

Read More

Online Editors