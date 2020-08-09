Contact tracing and testing to be ramped up in food processing factories across the country to prevent outbreaks - HSE chief

Contact tracing and testing will be ramped up in food processing factories across the country to prevent further Covid-19 outbreaks, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said.

Mr Reid said testing and tracing is effective in identifying where outbreaks are emerging, but that it is up to individuals and organisations to follow public health advice in order to prevent the risk of transmission.

"One thing which has proven well in this instance has been our testing and tracing," he told Newstalk's Off The Record.

"It's not a silver bullet, and it can't prevent outbreaks from happening. The first line of defense in all scenarios, public health measures that individuals can take, and that organisation take around infection prevention and control, so that was the first line of defense for all of us against this."

Extensive testing and tracing has been carried out in Kildare, Laois and Offaly this weekend following a surge of cases in the area.

Mr Reid said testing in food processing plants is continuing but that it will expand to factories beyond the regions and to other vulnerable organisations such as direct provision centres and care home facilities.

"We continuing to test in a lot of the food processing plants and we're also extending those tests now beyond the plants impacted. We will continue to do that next few weeks as well.

"We're also doing some serial testing around long term care facilities, nursing homes in the region impacted initially and beyond. We will also be commencing a process of serial testing and direct provision centers.

He added that the HSE is strongly advising organisations to continue to implement infection prevention and control measures but said there are "a whole range of societal and workforce organisation issues here that need to be addressed as well."

"We do have a lot of this workforce in these plants, non-Irish in many cases, but not all, primarily sharing accommodation," he said.

"Primarily transporting to work together and then in some instances some people going into one site some and some people go to another site, so you have a risk of transmission outside of the plant, and then into the plants.

"The issue that we want to make sure as places are identified that people do restrict their movements while waiting on a test, and those who test positive, they do have to isolate and that a key issue. Then there are language barriers, which are more complex and we have support in terms of interpretation etc."

His comments come as a food factory in Kildare announced it is suspending normal operations for two weeks after which 86 employees tested for Covid-19.

Read More

O’Brien Fine Foods, which specialises in meat products, said normal operations at its Timahoe facility have been brought to a halt for the 14-day incubation period from August 4 to 18.

It added that in line with public health guidance, once processing operations are fully recommenced, staff will undergo testing at 14 day intervals.

Arrangements will be put in place for the safe transportation of all employees to and from work to lessen the risk of transmission.

On Saturday, the Department of Health reported one further death linked Covid-19 and 174 new cases.

Mr Reid said the rise in cases is an "ongoing concern" but he does not believe the country is facing a second wave despite the rise in positive cases.

"The last time we've seen these numbers was when we were on the decline, and now we're seeing them on the rise, so they are quite concerning for us," he said.

"I don't think we are right now on a second wave. If you stand back and look at our incidence rates across the country and take out the impact of the three counties the development, it wouldn't indicate that we're at a second way, or surge.

"If you look at the impact in our hospitals right now, thankfully, we haven't seen massive sores in hospitalised cases again and equally in our ICU."

Mr Reid yesterday pleaded with the public to "remain vigilant' as testing facilities were increased after the three counties were put under lockdown following a surge of Covid-19 cases there.

Mr Reid said testing centres are in operation this weekend and new "pop-up" centres have opened in Newbridge, Co Kildare, and Portlaoise.

In the midlands we have increased our resources in public health, testing & tracing. The testing centres are open the weekend and two new "pop up" centres are in place in Newbridge and Portlaoise. But important that everyone, everywhere remain vigilant, please. @HSELive #Covid19 — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 8, 2020

On twitter, Mr Reid wrote: "In the midlands we have increased our resources in public health, testing & tracing. The testing centres are open the weekend and two new "pop up" centres are in place in Newbridge and Portlaoise.

Non-essential travel to and from Kildare, Offaly and Laois is now banned, while restaurants, pubs and other industries must now close their doors.

Read More

Online Editors