Consumers to be hit with new VAT charge on goods bought from non-EU countries from tomorrow

Irish consumers that purchase goods from non-European Union (EU) countries will be hit with an additional VAT charge from tomorrow.

The new VAT rules on goods imported from outside the EU will apply from July 1 to items that are valued at €22 or less.

Items below this price threshold were previously exempt from VAT.

Revenue is reminding consumers that this may lead to additional charges once the purchased goods arrive in Ireland for delivery.

These charges could add up if a customer purchased multiple items of relatively small value from non-EU retailers.

“Consumers need to be aware that as of midnight tonight the current VAT exemption for imported goods with a value of €22 or less will end.

"This means that goods purchased from a non-EU country that arrive into Ireland for delivery any time after midnight tonight will be subject to VAT, regardless of their value and regardless of when they were purchased,” Ms Maureen Dalton, Principal Officer at Revenue, said.

“The applicable VAT rate to these goods will be the relevant rate that would apply if the goods were purchased in Ireland,” Ms Dalton said.

Revenue is advising consumers to check whether the advertised price of goods includes all tax and duty costs due before making a decision to buy.

“Some suppliers operate what is referred to as a duty paid model meaning the total price paid for the goods at the time of purchase will generally include Irish VAT and any other duties due. Where this is the case no further Revenue charges will arise on delivery.

“However, where this is not the case, the amount of VAT and any duties due must be paid to the postal service or parcel operator before the goods are delivered.”

Ms Dalton advised consumers to “make sure you are clear on the full cost of a product before you order it online”.

“This will ensure you are not faced with any additional unanticipated charges when you take delivery.”

In recognition of the VAT rule changes, a special scheme called the Import One Stop Shop (IOSS) will come into operation tomorrow which allows suppliers to pay the VAT on behalf of consumers.

The use of IOSS is not mandatory but it provides suppliers with a significantly simplified method for declaring and paying import VAT on low value consignments.

If the supplier is operating under the IOSS this will be reflected in the ‘terms and conditions’ at the time of checkout and the total price paid for the goods at the time of purchase will include any Irish VAT due.

Further information for consumers, including specific examples on the impact the new VAT rules will have on goods purchased online from outside the EU, is available here.