Consumers missing out on thousands of euro as most still do not switch for better financial deals

Most consumers still do not check out the market to see whether they could get a better deal on bank accounts, mortgages and credit cards.

Overall numbers switching financial accounts are very low, a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found.

The low levels of switching are despite both Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland shutting down operations here, forcing their customers to move to alternative providers.

Just 6pc of consumers switched mortgage provider or personal loan provider, the ESRI found.

When it comes to bank accounts, the switching rate rises to just 17pc.

The numbers would lower if the departure of the two banks had not forced up switching levels. These rates are low by international standards, the report states.

Around seven out of 10 consumers do not even consider switching their loans.

Some 59pc of those with a credit card do not think about switching and the figure is more than half for those with a mortgage. Less than 3pc of product holders start the switching process but do not end up switching.

Failing to switch means most consumers miss out on better deals by not shopping around.

When applying for bank accounts, credit cards, loans or mortgages, people rely on personal recommendations or a bank they use already, despite better-value products usually being available elsewhere.

Once consumers have these financial products, the majority do not consider switching to better-value ones

The research, commissioned by the Department of Finance, surveyed a sample of almost 3,000 consumers, providing a detailed account of behaviour in retail financial services.

When choosing their bank account, 73pc of consumers did not shop around. The figure was 68pc for loans and 74pc for credit cards. Even when getting a mortgage, almost half did not compare offers. This is despite differences in interest payments that can add up to tens of thousands of euro.

Researchers Alexandros Papadopoulos, Féidhlim McGowan, Shane Timmons and Pete Lunn found that most people were aware that switching is an option. But reasons cited for not switching included the difficulty comparing offers, costs, time and worries about making a mistake.

And shopping around appeared to be a habit, the ESRI said. The same consumers who compare offers when initially purchasing financial products are also more likely to switch in future. The main motive is simply to save money, rather than to get new features or better services.

Consumers report facing more difficulties when considering switching their mortgage compared to switching other financial products.

Separate research has found that one in four who are eligible to switch could save 20pc on their mortgage payments.

The ESRI found that those in lower-income households are less likely to have switched their mortgage. Those educated below degree level are less likely to have compared offers when originally getting their products. They are also less likely to have compared offers when originally getting a mortgage and credit card, compared to individuals with higher household incomes.

Women and younger consumers are less likely to hold credit cards or mortgages.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said: “The findings of this report are clear. Consumers can make considerable savings by actively comparing a range of commonly used financial products.

“Given recent interest rate increases, mortgage holders in particular have a strong incentive to look at potentially better value options and I hope the findings will encourage many to do so. As Minister for Finance, I will be giving my full support to measures that can be undertaken to make the switching process as attractive and seamless as possible.”