Consumers face a string of price hikes on health cover by up to 11pc

Health insurance broker Dermot Goode said members renewing on April 1 are in for a shock Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

A string of health insurance price rises are coming into effect at the end of this month.

Consumers have also been warned that insurers are retiring a number of plans and replacing them with more expensive ones.

Health insurers are also adding co-payments to other schemes. Some of the Vhi price increases will mean an extra €266 per adult a year.

