Consumers face a string of price hikes on health cover by up to 11pc

A string of health insurance price rises are coming into effect at the end of this month.

Consumers have also been warned that insurers are retiring a number of plans and replacing them with more expensive ones.

Health insurers are also adding co-payments to other schemes. Some of the Vhi price increases will mean an extra €266 per adult a year.

The higher Vhi prices are coming into effect on April 1. This comes after recent announcements from Laya and Irish Life Health of higher costs for cover.

Vhi Healthcare’s plans are rising by an average of 3pc from April 1, but some plans going up by double this figure.

The increases will cost a typical family of two adults and two children an extra €87 per year on the mid-level One Plan Family.

The Family Plan Plus Level 1 will cost an additional €224 a year for the same-sized family, according to leading broker Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie.

But he warned that older members on some of the dated plans will be hardest hit and will be paying well over the 3pc average.

The Health Plus Extra (old B Options) will increase by €159 per adult, which is an extra 6pc. The Health Plus Premium (old Plan D) will increase by €266 per adult, which is a rise of 7.4pc.

Vhi is also retiring eight plans and replacing these with what Mr Goode says are more expensive options.

He said this means many members will now have to source alternative cover.

Vhi is retiring the One Plan 150, which costs €1,029 per adult a year, and One Plan 250, which costs €926, from April 1.

These plans will be replaced by a new range of plans called Enhanced Care 150, which costs €1,081, and Enhanced Care 250 (€1,024) – an increase of 5pc and 11pc respectively.

The State-owned insurer is also retiring the old Plan A which is now called One Plan Access, the First & Family Plan and four Smart plans.

People with other insurers are also facing rises.

“All members renewing on April 1 are in for a shock as they all have increases coming their way,” Mr Goode said.

Irish Life Health increased its rates by an average of 4.4pc in October, with Laya going up by an average of 2.9pc from the start of January.

A small number of plans are increasing by over 10pc.

“There may also be further price increases over the coming months,” Mr Goode said.

Laya members have also been hit with benefit changes on 10 plans. This has seen Laya introduce a 20pc shortfall on 13 restricted procedures when carried out in private hospitals.

These include the likes of hip, knee and shoulder replacements which can cost around €15,000, but some eye procedures are also included, such as the removal of cataracts.

This could mean members facing a bill of up to €3,000 if they have one of these procedures.

Anyone due to renew on April 1 or after that should start the review process now to see if they can get better value cover and avoid these price hikes, Mr Goode said.

Consumers should check all their options as there may be better deals available, including from the other insurers.