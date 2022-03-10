The consumer price watchdog has said that it has “no role” in monitoring price increases after TDs have written to The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) calling for price hikes at the fuel pump to be investigated.

The Taoiseach hit out at “completely unacceptable” price hikes at petrol stations last night before the Government’s cut to excise duty kicked in at midnight.

“Any exploitation of a barbaric war such as this is morally reprehensible,” he is understood to have told Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators last night.

Read More

TD Joe Flaherty called on the CCPC to intervene and it is believed that Mr Martin said that the watchdog may have a role to play.

However, the Commission today said that it “is not a price regulator and does not have a role in monitoring price levels across the economy.”

“If businesses collude to fix prices this is cartel behaviour, the CCPC can investigate and refer a case to the DPP for criminal prosecution,” they said in a statement.

A number of complaints have been submitted to the watchdog over recent price increases at the fuel pump, with Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen raising concerns in a letter to the watchdog today saying that the body should investigate costs at the pump which “increased dramatically overnight - sometimes apparently by the sum of the planned Government reduction in excise duty to petrol and diesel”.

“I believe that it is now essential for The Consumer Protection Commission to look into this matter. I urge you to act immediately and to give this investigating [sic] full priority,” he wrote.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore also wrote to the watchdog, saying that she has received “dozens” of reports that fuel prices from all over the country are increasing “a number of times a day, in unison”.

“The CCPC has a remit to promote competition and consumer welfare and to investigate, enforce and encourage compliance with competition and consumer protection law,” she said.

“Given the extreme hardship that these huge price hikes are causing for consumers and businesses all over the country, I am hopeful it will open an investigation swiftly.”

The Government introduced a cut of 20 cent per litre on petrol and 15 cent per litre of diesel, which took effect from midnight on Thursday.

The measure, introduced amid concerns about growing pressures on the cost of living, will last until August 31.

The Government estimates that the measure will cost €320 million.

Despite the slash in excise duty, many drivers were seeing prices above two euro a litre.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty told the Dáil that many filling stations are charging over two euro per litre and accused some fuel stations of "engaging in price gouging at a time of crisis".

"The price in most filling stations this morning is more than what they were on Tuesday morning," Mr Doherty said.

"The reduction has been immediately eroded and that is the likely trajectory.

"Prices are going to continue to go up and up. It's something that ordinary workers, ordinary families simply can't afford because it comes on top of already skyrocketing cost of living.

"People are panicking out there. People are struggling.

"They're struggling to make ends meet and the Government doesn't seem to understand that, doesn't seem to understand the pressures of workers and families are under, doesn't seem to understand that businesses and farmers are now being pushed to the pin of their collar because half measures simply doesn't cut it.

"You could have done more".

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that when the Government made the decision to cut excise duty, they knew it would "not cover the full cost".

The transport minister described the market as "incredibly volatile and beyond precedent".

"On Tuesday, the wholesale market for diesel in Ireland went up 22 cent, yesterday it went down something similar," Mr Ryan added.

"It's yo-yoing, it's dramatic. We can't be exactly certain where it's going to go or where this war will go. We will have to manage it. It will serve no one if we panic, we have to be methodical and keep responding the same way we did to Covid by being flexible and quick."

Mr Doherty repeated his party's calls for excise duty to be taken off home heating oil, and called for further cuts to excise on petrol and diesel.

He accused the Government of not bringing in any measures to reduce the cost of home heating oil, which he said has more than doubled since January.

However, Mr Ryan said that tax on home oil is largely carbon tax.

"The problem I have, as I said three weeks ago, that would in turn remove the money we use to give the 100pc grant to people's homes to help them cut their bills," he added.

"We have to look at other means and other measures and we will, efficiency measures as well as price reductions.

"We have to ultimately, more than anything else, switch from foreign fuels to using our own.

"Switch the oil to wind and in that way provide security for our people and cut the bills."

Consumer protection minister Robert Troy urged the public to notify the CCPC if they see any unfair pricing practices.

"Global events continue to have an increasing impact on everyday life, and the rising energy and fuel prices as a result of war are adding huge pressures on people in every part of the country," he added.

"I have conferred with my officials who are working with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to ensure consumers are aware of their rights and businesses are aware of their obligations in this regard.

"If any consumer has evidence of cartel behaviour or abuse of dominance with regards to high fuel costs, they should contact the CCPC who can investigate.

"These are still early days, the full economic risks and challenges may not yet be fully realised.

"Government continues to work through the consequences of these events and what they will mean for Ireland, and offer support where it is possible."

Read More







