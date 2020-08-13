Construction worker at Intel plant in Kildare self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

The existing Intel base at Collinstown in Co Kildare

A construction worker at the Intel plant in Kildare is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The worker is a contractor who works with one of Intel's construction contract companies.

More than 4,500 people are employed at the manufacturing campus in Leixlip in Kildare.

"The person is self-isolating and we wish them a speedy recovery," said a spokesperson for Intel.

"The company in question is conducting all of the necessary follow up in conjunction with public health authorities."

The spokesperson declined to give further details and cited health and safety guidelines and said that main construction activity resumed from May 18 in phases.

Online Editors