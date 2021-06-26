Construction worker (33) charged with violent disorder on Dublin’s O’Connell Street

A 33-year-old man has been ordered to stay away from O’Connell Street in Dublin after he was charged with a violent disorder incident.

Construction worker Attila Vicsai, with an address at Charlemont Mall, Dublin 2, was charged with using or threatening to use violence with others during an incident on O'Connell Street on June 19.

He appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Kyle McCoy told the court Mr Vicsai made no reply when he was brought to Store Street station to be charged.

He said there was no objection to bail but asked for conditions to be imposed.

Judge Simms ordered Mr Vicsai to have no contact with two other named men, and to stay off O’Connell Street. He was also warned that he has to sign on once a week a garda station.

Garda McCoy said a file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and directions need to be obtained.

Judge Simms ordered Mr Vicsai to appear again on July 30 next. Legal aid was granted following a request from defence solicitor Evan Molloy.



