The Government has approved the building of a new National Train Control Centre at Dublin's Heuston Station.

Construction of new train control centre approved by Government

The decision was taken by Cabinet today.

A Government spokesperson said the new control centre will allow for "much better management of trains and tracks".

It will provide for the Dart expansion into more Dublin suburbs and commuter counties as well as longer trains.

The plan is for the new centre to be built and ready for handover as early as 2024.

The new centre is part of the government's Project Ireland 2040 in partnership with Irish Rail.

