Construction firm building National Children’s Hospital says hospital board can 'opt out of contract'

The construction company building the National Children’s Hospital has said if the hospital board wants to opt out of the contract and procure the work in another way it will facilitate that.

The construction company building the National Children’s Hospital has said if the hospital board wants to opt out of the contract and procure the work in another way it will facilitate that.

The CEO of BAM, who is building the landmark hospital, has also asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to address comments he made in the Dáil last Tuesday to clarify that he was not speaking about the company.

Soaring costs: Work at the National Children’s Hospital site in Dublin. Picture: PA

In a statement the company’s CEO Theo Cullinane said:

“In response to the Taoiseach’s comments in the Dáil on Tuesday February 12 last, BAM has written to the Taoiseach directly to respectfully request him to clarify that he was not referring to BAM in the Dáil and that BAM has made and continues to make a significant contribution to Ireland, including in the context of the New Children’s Hospital, where BAM is in full compliance with all its obligations.

“BAM will continue its commitment to the New Children’s Hospital and the confidence of all parties involved is a vital requirement for the company.

“BAM wishes to advise the hospital board that if it would prefer to opt out of this contract and procure the work in some other way, then BAM will cooperate with them to facilitate this option.”

The predicted cost of the new hospital, on the campus of St James’s Hospital in Dublin, has soared from an original estimate of €650m to more than €1.7 billion.

The controversial overrun has heaped pressure on Health Minister Simon Harris.

Speaking in the Dáil this week Mr Varadkar said there are a small number of contractors he would never like to see get a State contract again, but did not specify what companies he was speaking about.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said he was "perfectly clear in the Dáil and there is no need for him to clarify further".

An independent inquiry by PWC, which was set up to assess the overruns, is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Mr Harris said the PWC report will look at in more detail where design decisions went wrong.

More to follow...

Online Editors