Console founder’s son denies €110,000 of charity’s funds was improperly spent

The son of the late founder of Console has denied claims he engaged in unauthorised and improper expenditure of over €110,000 of the suicide bereavement charity’s funds.

“The allegations made against me are not true and I want to defend myself,” Tim Kelly told the High Court.

Mr Kelly (34) made the comments yesterday as the court heard the charity’s liquidator is seeking to have a judgment entered against him.

Liquidator Tom Murray has already secured a judgment against the estate of Mr Kelly’s father, the late Paul Kelly, who took his own life in February 2020 amid investigations into allegations of large-scale financial mismanagement and personal use of funds.

The judgment in default of a defence related to large cash withdrawals and sums spent on flights, hotels and restaurants which were not for company purposes. Similar applications have yet to be heard in respect of Paul Kelly’s wife Patricia and son Tim.

Taken together, judgments against the trio would amount to €749,000, if granted.

Tim Kelly was a director and trustee of Console Suicide Prevention Limited, known as Console UK, a UK sister organisation of its Irish namesake.

A motion for judgment against him was due to be moved yesterday by Keith Farry, counsel for the liquidator. However, the case was adjourned by Mr Justice Brian O’Moore after Mr Kelly pleaded for more time.

He is seeking to secure civil legal aid, and while he has been told he is financially eligible, he has yet to learn if it will be granted to him to defend the proceedings.

Mr Kelly was previously represented by a law firm in Dublin but it came off record earlier this year after he said he was unable to afford legal fees of €110,000 sought for the defence of the action.

In a statement of claim, the liquidator alleges Mr Kelly had been in possession of three credit cards belonging to Console on which “unauthorised and improper” expenditure of €112,232 was incurred between 2012 and 2016.

The liquidator claimed this included significant expenditure on flights, mostly between London and Dublin, €6,300 spent on taxis, €6,500 on trains, and almost €2,000 on petrol, all of which Mr Murray alleged was not for the purposes of the company.

According to the liquidator, transactions were not properly recorded, and money was “wrongly removed and availed of” for “personal and private use”. It is also alleged Mr Kelly spent €4,769 on insurance which was not for the purpose of the company. A further allegation related to the provision of a grant of €59,200 to Console and Console UK by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

This was allegedly paid into the personal bank accounts of Paul and Tim Kelly. Mr Murray alleges the funds were illegally and without authority wrongfully removed and availed of for personal and private use.

Although the motion for judgment was initially filed in July 2019, Mr Kelly claimed yesterday he was first made aware of the pleadings last March and applied for legal aid “straight away”.

Mr Kelly has previously admitted using one company credit card for agreed travel expenses. He also claimed the card was used for all business expenses incurred by other staff members when they visited Console UK’s centre.