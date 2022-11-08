| 9.1°C Dublin

Considered among the most prestigious places a boy can be educated, Spiritan schools like Blackrock College are an emblem of privilege

Blackrock College – which is at the centre of RTÉ Documentary on One revelations – has some very high-profile alumni

Survivor and campaigner Mark Vincent Healy revealed his abuse by Fr Henry Maloney between 1969 and 1973. Photo: Douglas O'Connor Expand
Blackrock College in Dublin. Photo: RollingNews.ie Expand

Blackrock College in Dublin. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Sarah Mac Donald

The 10 schools in Ireland linked to the Spiritan Congregation, formerly known as the Holy Ghost Fathers, are among the country’s most prestigious private schools for boys.

They include Blackrock College, St Michael’s College in Dublin 4, St Mary’s College in Dublin 6 and Rockwell College, Co Tipperary.

