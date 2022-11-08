Considered among the most prestigious places a boy can be educated, Spiritan schools like Blackrock College are an emblem of privilege

The 10 schools in Ireland linked to the Spiritan Congregation, formerly known as the Holy Ghost Fathers, are among the country’s most prestigious private schools for boys.

They include Blackrock College, St Michael’s College in Dublin 4, St Mary’s College in Dublin 6 and Rockwell College, Co Tipperary.

More than 5,000 students currently attend Spiritan schools. High-profile alumni of Blackrock College – which is at the centre of RTÉ Documentary on One revelations – include writer Flann O’Brien, rugby stars, Brian O’Driscoll and Leo Cullen, musician Bob Geldof and Archbishop John Charles McQuaid.

Blackrock College, St Mary’s and St Michael’s are known as ‘rugby schools’. Over the years, they have produced many talented sportspeople.

However, they have drawn criticism as emblems of elitism and privilege.

The Spiritan Congregation was established in Ireland in 1859. Today, their schools are operated by a lay trust – the Des Places Educational Association – which was set up by the congregation in 1999. It is also a joint patron of the Holy Family Community School in Rathcoole, Dublin.

The Irish Province’s total membership is over 160 brothers and priests, none of whom are involved in teaching now. The congregation also administers parishes in Greenhills/Kimmage and in Bawnogue/Deansrath in Dublin.

While education has always been central to the congregation’s work in Ireland, today it is involved in Spirasi, which works with survivors of torture, as well as operating a retreat centre in Ardbraccan, Co Meath, and a development studies centre in Kimmage, Dublin.

Irish Spiritans have ministered overseas in places such as Sierra Leone since 1864, as well as Kenya, Angola, Brazil, Canada, Vietnam, Zambia and South Sudan.

Members of the order were involved in the airlift of aid during the Nigerian-Biafran war.

‘I have no doubt there are considerably more cases than this new update’

Mark Vincent Healy is one of the most high-profile survivors of clerical abuse in Ireland. He was abused between 1969 and 1973.

In 2009, Fr Henry Maloney was convicted of abusing Mr Healy and Paul Daly when they were both pupils at St Mary’s College, Rathmines. Mr Healy also alleged a second Spiritan, Fr Arthur Carragher, who died in Canada in 2011, abused him.

Responding to Spiritan provincial Fr Martin Kelly’s statement to RTÉ, indicating that 233 people had raised allegations against 77 Spiritans in ministry in Ireland and overseas, he said: “This shows there have been 90 new cases (39pc increase) reported over the last 10 years.”

He added that “an additional 29 new priests (38pc)” had been “identified as perpetrators of child sexual abuse”.

“I have no doubt there are considerably more cases than this new update,” he warned.

A previous child protection audit of the Spiritan congregation in 2012 criticised it for failing to protect students over several decades from abusive priests in its schools. It revealed that suspected abusers were often moved by the congregation within Ireland or abroad.