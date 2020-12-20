Covid-19 figures have escalated - with 764 new cases - leading chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to ask citizens if they need to “sacrifice” staying away from older loved ones this Christmas to save lives.

Four more people have died in connection with Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 2,158.

The case numbers have skyrocketed in recent days and today’s figures, including four new deaths, saw Dr Holohan, issuing a moral question to the country.

“If you have been socialising in the past few weeks or over this weekend, consider your Christmas plans carefully,” he said.

“Is it responsible to meet with your family over 65 later this week, if you have not kept your contacts low?

“Should you cancel your plans? We have the very real prospect of Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon.

“Ensure that your loved ones stay alive to receive them, by keeping your distance from them if you have not restricted your movements to this point.

“As difficult as it may seem, staying away from older family this Christmas will protect them - and it would be an exceptional sacrifice made for the common good.”

Dr Holohan added: “Every indicator of disease severity is moving in the wrong direction, more rapidly than we had anticipated.

“We have particularly strong concerns about the prospect of intergenerational mixing around the festive season.”

He explained that by December 11, the seven-day incidence rate for those aged between 19 and 44-years-old was 106 per 100,000 population.

By yesterday Saturday this rate had more than doubled to 217 per 100,000.

“If these younger people come into contact with their loved ones over the age of 65, we could see a spike in infections in this more vulnerable group,” Dr Holohan said.

“This would lead to a very serious pattern of disease, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and unnecessary deaths.”

284 cases were recorded in Dublin, 70 in Limerick, 52 in Donegal, 44 in Cork, 37 in Wexford and the remaining 277 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

The median age is 34, 67pc are under 45 years of age, 403 are men and 355 are women.

As of 2pm on Sunday, 233 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised and 29 of these are in intensive care units. Another 15 hospitalisations took place in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 2,158 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There are now a total of 79,542 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 per population shows Ireland’s rate is 112.2.

Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate with 263.8 while Louth is second highest and has recorded a rate of 235.1.

Kilkenny is the third highest rate with a 14-day incidence of 197.5 while Dublin is placed 10th with a rate of 124.8.

The lowest incidence rate in the country is Leitrim, with 25.0.

