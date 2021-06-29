‘Conor’s sisters won’t let Lions captaincy go to his head,’ says proud dad Gerry 

Conor Murray’s father has spoken of his family’s pride after the scrum-half was handed the Lions captaincy, but insisted his sisters will not let the honour go to his head.

The 32-year-old will join a select group of Irish rugby stars to lead the touring side and his home town of Patrickswell in Limerick is buzzing with excitement at the news.

The first person the Munster hero called was his father and confidant Gerry Murray, who will not be able to make the journey to South Africa to cheer on Conor due to travel restrictions.

“It was very emotional at the time because I was standing on the street and he just rang to tell me he had been asked to be tour captain,” Mr Murray told Independent.ie.

Expand Close Gerry Murray, father of Conor Murray, celebrates as his son is named captain of the Lions, at home in Patrickswell, Limerick. Photo: Brendan Gleeson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gerry Murray, father of Conor Murray, celebrates as his son is named captain of the Lions, at home in Patrickswell, Limerick. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

“We’re absolutely thrilled, his two sisters Aisling and Sarah, his mother Barbara, and myself, are all very proud of him.

“His sisters are a tremendous influence on him and they keep him on the straight and narrow, and not that he ever had a big head, but he has no chance of it with those two looking after him, they’ll bring him down to earth very quickly.”

Read More

Murray is the second Limerick man to be appointed Lions captain, following in the footsteps of his former teammate Paul O’Connell.

Only 12 Irish men have worn the prestigious armband since the first ever Lions tour of 1888.

Murray’s career was born at the Limerick Garryowen Rugby Club, where his grandfather Con Roche, who also played for Munster, was a renowned player.

Sport is “in the blood”, said Mr Murray, who was a talented cyclist and iron man athlete in his day, and his wife, Barbara, a former Irish international squash player.

Despite being reared in a hurling heartland, a young Conor Murray initially had preferred Gaelic football and soccer, but the lure of the oval ball became too strong in his early teens.

His rugby skills were nurtured at St Munchins Secondary School in Corbally, as his family continued to encourage him at Garryowen and for his one season at Young Munster.

“He went into Garryowen at underage for a while, but to be honest with you, he wasn’t mad about it. He used to try and hide in the mornings when he was supposed to go,” Mr Murray said.

“When he didn't like to go, he’d let it go for a while, and then there was a gap from between under 10s and when he went into St Munchins, and that’s when (rugby) took off.

“He was at every Munster match from a young age, and we had to beg, borrow, and steal tickets to get him to those matches. He loves Munster, he’s a Munster man through and through.”

The pandemic has stopped the Murray family traveling to South Africa, but they will all regroup for a family holiday later in the year, they hope.

The excitement at Garryowen RFC has also taken off after Murray’s announcement as Lions captain.

Garryowen chairperson, Paul Neville, said: “When the news came in the other night, the texts were flying around, everyone is so extremely proud of Conor, not just in Garryowen, but all over Limerick.”

Murray’s stunning rise to sports stardom is a lesson for all underage players to take note of, Neville added.

“Conor played Senior Cup for the club just over 10 years ago, and within playing All-Ireland League rugby, he burst into the Munster scene, and within six months he was in the Irish squad for the World Cup on his first tour.”

“To have him go from that to this is fantastic, and it’s great for us to be associated with it.”