Conor Moore makes a big impression with US deal

VOICED: Conor Moore got to know golfer Tiger Woods after they worked on an ad campaign

At 30 Conor Moore adds to his impressive array of achievements by becoming the first Irish impressionist to break into US TV.

When we think of big names to come out of Mullingar, Niall Horan jumps to mind, but the mimic is hot on his heels.

Now based full-time in Florida, Conor credits the One Direction heartthrob for showing him the roadmap to success.

“He comes from a very normal family in Mullingar and he became this global A-list celebrity,” he says.

Conor gained national fame taking off the likes of Joe Brolly and Ger Loughnane before making it big online in the States creating viral videos for NBC’s golf channel.

He has also bought a bar called the Westbury in New York’s Manhattan which he hopes to open once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

In recent months the station has invested heavily in Moore’s talents, signing him up to what is reportedly a $1m contract. The result is The Conor Moore Show, a “nearly live” look back at the biggest sports stories in the world. The first episode premieres this Tuesday and will be broadcast to a global audience of millions of online subscribers.

Moore made his name across the golfing circuit for impersonations of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia. His two-minute sketch came to life during the 2018 Masters and went global on the eve of the tournament, thanks to Garcia retweeting it to almost a million followers.

This new show is part of Golfpass (Think Netflix for golfers), NBC’s online subscription service.

Conor has got to know Tiger Woods well. Both were hired to film a commercial for Bridgestone Golf and they spent a day in studio.

“Tiger was just so warm and welcoming and because of the one obvious difference between the pair of us, he just can’t believe I am doing his voice,” Conor said.

