A vehicle owned by MMA fighter Conor McGregor was seized by gardaí in the early hours of Saturday morning for not displaying tax and insurance.

A vehicle owned by MMA fighter Conor McGregor was seized by gardaí in the early hours of Saturday morning for not displaying tax and insurance.

Conor McGregor's vehicle towed away while he partied at friend's 30th birthday bash

The luxury Range Rover, which brought the Dubliner, partner Dee Devlin and other members of his entourage to a friend's 30th birthday bash, was seized around 4am on Saturday morning on Harcourt Street.

McGregor posted a video on Instagram arriving in the Range Rover, one of three vehicles seized in the area for not having tax and insurance on display, and thought to be worth in the region of €120,000.

Two other vehicles, a Mercedes Benz jeep and a 152 Cadillac Escalade, were also seized.

Gardaí confirmed three vehicles were confiscated from Charlotte’s Way in the city centre early on Saturday morning.

The vehicles were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act of 1994 which gives gardaí the right to seize vehicles for not displaying tax or insurance documents.

Last year, McGregor’s flashy Lamborghini Huracan Avio, worth around €200,000, was also towed from the city centre after it parked on a double yellow line.

Online Editors