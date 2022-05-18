Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh says Irish schools make people 'money dumb'

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has slammed the “poorly designed” Irish education system for supposedly making people “money dumb.”

The 45-year-old said that he wasn’t taught how to manage his finances properly in school, but instead he endured learning about the differences between U and V-shaped valleys – which he sardonically remarked was “truly indispensable information.”

Taking to Twitter, the MMA expert wrote: “I never learned in school why it'd be much smarter to use a credit rather than a debit card, obviously paid off each month.

“But I did learn the difference between a U and V-shaped valley, truly indispensable information. Almost as if system poorly designed to keep you money dumb.”

Read More

One sceptical follower responded: “Care to educate the masses so?” to which Kavanagh replied: “In a nutshell you're using other people's money. Always best approach. Plus benefits like air miles etc. Some good explanations on YouTube. Just pay the bill each month.”

Another dismissed Kavanagh’s epiphany and the entire concept of credit cards as “fool’s folly.”

“That whole paying off credit cards every month is a fool's folly. That's exactly what CC companies want you to think you can do. It's exactly why the large majority of people who try that end up with large debt!” they said.

But Kavanagh hit back and said: “I can. Delayed gratification would be another good lesson.”

Kavanagh recently met with his star pupil and fellow Dubliner Conor McGregor and hinted that the pair were busy planning the Notorious’ return to the Octagon this year as he continues to recover from his leg injury sustained during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier last summer.

The coach shared some photos with the UFC star as they enjoyed some drinks in Saint-Tropez, teasing that they weren’t sure which weight class McGregor should fight in when he gets back in the ring.

Read More