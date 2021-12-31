Conor McGregor’s boxing boots to be auctioned to help Irish MMA fighter walk again

Conor McGregor's boots are being auctioned to help an injured MMA fighter

Boots belonging to Conor McGregor are set to be auctioned to raise funds to help Irish MMA fighter Ian Coughlan walk again.

The 29-year-old was left paralysed with a serious spinal injury while training in July 2021.

Now TMG Sports Memorabilia is holding a charity auction in collaboration with McGregor’s coach and owner of Straight Blast Gym, John Kavanagh, to help raise money for the surgery to restore the young athlete’s ability to walk.

Boxing boots worn and signed by Conor McGregor during his training camp during the build-up to his 2017 fight with Floyd Mayweather are up for grabs.

“We’re proud to be supporting this incredible auction which will raise important funds to support Ian Coughlan’s recovery,” Barry Gough, CEO and founder of TMG Sports Memorabilia said.

“This surgery could be life-changing. All proceeds raised will go towards Coughlan’s surgery and recovery.”

“As a sports business, run by sports enthusiasts, this is a cause we feel strongly about and with the help of the public, and the generous donations from Straight Blast Gym, we’ll be able to extend our support to this athlete.”

Ian spent three months in Galway University Hospital and has subsequently been transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire, where he continues his rehabilitation through various forms of therapy.

Surgeons in Germany that specialise in spinal cord injury patients have reviewed Ian’s case and have determined that he is a suitable candidate for combined Stem Cell and HAL (Hybrid Assistive Limb) treatments.

The doctors are confident that they will have Ian walking again, but at a bare minimum, the treatment will enable him to regain some independence.

Conor McGregor has also personally donated 10,000 to the cause.

The Ian Coughlan Rise Again Charity Auction is live now and will run until January 11 on www.tmgsportsmemorabilia.com.