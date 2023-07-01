Conor McGregor takes aim at ‘snobby’ RTÉ in explicit Twitter rant

The fighter posted a series of tweets this week.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has taken aim at RTÉ over the recent controversy at the state broadcaster, and for news coverage of him, in an explicit social media rant.

RTÉ officials appeared before two Oireachtas committees this week to answer questions about payments to Ryan Tubridy and wider governance issues. Tubridy is currently not hosting his morning radio show, because of what RTÉ said are “editorial reasons”.

McGregor accused RTÉ of “robbing” and “plotting” in a series of messages posted on his 10 million follower Twitter account yesterday evening. However, the fighter turned businessman later deleted all the posts.

The fighter posted a series of tweets this week.

McGregor also posted a video containing screenshots of news articles about him that were published on the RTÉ News website. He later shared news articles from other website which highlighted some his charitable work.

At one point he described the broadcaster as “snobby c****”.

"Rte ya’s little ooh laa laa heads. Robbing, plotting, snobby c****, look at ya’s now. Laughing stock,” he wrote.

"Scheming, lying, fake c****! We want our money back! RTE, ROBBERS OF THE IRISH PUBLIC!”

"'I despise our government! To even lambast Rte in the Oireachtas in some sort of high and mighty position is in itself the absolute height of hypocrisy!

"Let’s see your books now! The amount of corruption in Ireland is horrific. A nation in shambles, ran by lizards,” he added.