Conor McGregor sued by fellow MMA fighter over mass brawl at New York UFC event

Michael Chiesa, one of the fighters injured during the melee at the Barclay Centre, has filed a lawsuit against McGregor, McGregor Sports and Entertainment as well as 50 other people in relation to the incident.

The attack, on April 5 in Brooklyn, led to a high profile court case for McGregor which eventually saw the UFC star walk free without a criminal conviction.

Court documents seen by Independent.ie show that Chiesa is suing for a number of different causes including negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress and assault.

As well as McGregor and his company being named on the lawsuit, 50 other people have been named in the summons filed to the New York Kings County Supreme Court.

Of these, 20 relate to McGregor’s entourage who were with him when the attack took place and a further 30 relate to security guards who Chiesa alleges “failed to adequately perform their security duties”.

These people have been listed as John Does in the court documents as they are described as persons unknown at this time.

Chiesa’s attorney, Joseph Murray, said that there was no requirement to specify the amount being sued for at this stage.

However, cases in the Supreme Court deal with civil suits of anything over $25,000.

Michael Chiesa (30) has “experienced pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of life” since the incident, according to the legal document filed yesterday, and is continuing to pay for medical costs since the incident.

In July, McGregor walked free from a New York court after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and being order to carry out community service.

The court heard that he had paid restitution for the damage caused during the bus attack.

The disorderly conduct charge means that he will not have a criminal record, as it is regarded as a violation rather than a criminal offence.

Three orders of protection were also issued against McGregor.

Judge Raymond Rodriguez ruled that he can not come into contact with, either by himself or through a third party, UFC fighters Raymond Borg and Michael Chiesa as well as Jason Leadbetter until July 25, 2020.

McGregor is due to fight Khabib Nurmagomedovon October 4 in what will be his first competitive UFC fight in two years.

