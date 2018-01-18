A grieving mother of a young boy who died when he was struck by a car while playing outside the family home has criticised Conor McGregor for recording himself on his phone while driving.

'Conor McGregor should apologise to families of road traffic victims', says grieving mother

Roseann Brennan's six-year-old son Jake died in her arms when he was struck by a car outside the family's home in a cul-de-sac in Kilkenny in 2014.

After losing her son in preventable circumstances, Ms Brennan has been working to raise awareness of road safety. Following the tragedy, the brave mother started Jake's Legacy to campaign for lower speed limits on residential roads.

Ms Brennan said she was "horrified" to see footage on Conor McGregor's social media account where he recorded himself while driving his car. Ms Brennan said Mr McGregor should apologise to the families of road traffic videos for the "irresponsible" Instagram video.

"I'm calling him out to publicly give an apology to the people that were killed or seriously injured on the roads," she told Niall Boylan on Classic Hits 4FM. "It goes against all our campaigns, all the work that has gone into making our roads safer."

"Conor has so much of an influence, if he just used that he could do so much good being a proper role model... what is he playing at?" While Ms Brennan said she believes Mr McGregor was not intentionally promoting this behaviour, she feels that the video sends out the wrong message to impressionable young fans.

Ms Brennan said the video undermines the work that road safety advocates have put into raising awareness and campaigning for legislation.

"We finally get somewhere and this [video] goes out, it's all about attitude," she said.

"He doesn't realise what it's like to be a family and witness what we did and put so much heart in it to make our roads safer."

