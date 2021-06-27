Conor McGregor reveals he plans to open an international pub chain

“I am passionate about hospitality and entertaining, and with the Black Forge I am only beginning," the Crumlin native has said
Conor McGregor has said that he plans to invest in more pubs in Ireland and abroad after pumping €3 million into Dublin’s Black Forge Inn.
The MMA star bought the Crumlin venue last year for €2 million and has spent a further €1 million on renovations ahead of its reopening next month.
And the 32-year-old has plans to open more pubs in Ireland and beyond, saying that the Black Forge Inn is “only the beginning” of his career as a publican.
In a statement to The Sunday Business Post, McGregor said: “With the enjoyment I have had, and am having throughout this whole process, I definitely feel this is only the beginning for me as a publican.
“Ireland’s public houses are renowned worldwide and it is a great honour to have my own representation now in the mix. I will explore other venues across Ireland and overseas for sure.
“I am passionate about hospitality and entertaining, and with the Black Forge I am only beginning.”
The Notorious fighter previously confirmed that he purchased the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh for between €1.5 million and €2 million after he was fined €1,000 for assaulting a customer in the venue back in April 2019.
McGregor’s recent business endeavors come just weeks after he was crowned the highest paid athlete in the world by Forbes Magazine.
He brought in earnings of $180M (€149M) over the last year and beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the top spot on the list.
McGregor collected an estimated $22M (€18M) in January for his appearance at UFC 257 where he was knocked out of his first UFC fight in a year by Dustin Poirer.
His biggest earnings, however, came from his recent sale of his majority stake in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for a whopping $150M (€123M).