Conor McGregor plans to extend his Crumlin pub

The planned upgrade of MMA star Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub will create jobs and attract visitors to his native Crumlin, according to a planning consultant for the project.

In planning documents lodged with Dublin City Council, consultant Kevin Hughes said the proposed development at The Black Forge Inn will not result in any undue impact on neighbours.

Mr Hughes said the works comprise of a part-one and part-two storey extension to the back of the pub.

Last year, McGregor bought The Black Forge Inn for €2m and has already spent a further €1m upgrading it.

Now, as part of another planned splurge on the venue, McGregor’s Jemi Ventures Ltd is seeking planning permission for a single-storey extension of around 104.2sqm and a food preparation area.

To the rear of the proposed extension, McGregor is also seeking approval for a 32.7sqm outdoor dining area and a canopy over this location.

Mr McGregor has deep pockets to fund such a venture.

Earlier this year, he topped a Forbes list being named the highest paid athlete in the world for 2020/21.

The publication estimated that in the 12 months to the end of May of this year, McGregor earned $180m (€153m).

The figure includes $158m from endorsements and the sale of a majority stake in his whiskey brand.

The planning documentation lodged with the council states that The Black Forge Inn on Drimnagh Road in Crumlin has been used as a pub for around 20 years “and with recent renovations, it continues to be a successful business”.

The documentation reveals that the pub has recently purchased lands to the rear of an adjoining betting office to facilitate the expansion plans.

In his 24-page submission setting out a rationale for the development, Mr Hughes said the extension “would positively contribute to the local economy of the area by way of providing employment and attracting visitors to the area”.

Mr Hughes, of the Dublin-based Hughes Planning and Development Consultants, stated through the provision of a restaurant element, “we submit that the amenity of the neighbouring residents will be improved due to the addition of a new restaurant option in the area”.

The submission stated that "the hours of the public house will remain the same as they are at present, which is standard for the Dublin City jurisdiction and helps to promote the night time economy in supporting Dublin becoming a 24 hour city”.

Mr Hughes said the scheme will not result in any undue impacts on residential amenities and will not cause any traffic concerns.

He added that the upgrade “provides an additional facility to accommodate tourists and visitors, attracting business to the area”.

On the planned outdoor seating area, he said it "is a high quality permanent outdoor area which is adequately scaled and it would not negatively impact on the surrounding area".

Meanwhile the restaurant element of the plans will provide for “further development of the surrounding economy through the provision of jobs”.

He said there will be no significant changes to the exterior of the property, thus maintaining the consistent streetscape along Drimnagh Road.

A decision is due on the application in November.