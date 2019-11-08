Conor McGregor not the father of love child, DNA test reveals

DNA test results confirmed the 31-year-old mixed martial arts star was not the father of the young girl at the centre of the claims.

The Dublin-born fighter is now understood to be considering defamation proceedings against news outlets who reported the allegation.

The test results, which have been seen by the Irish Independent, stated there was a “zero per cent probability” he was the father of Clodagh Murray, who will be two in January.

Earlier this year, the girl’s mother, Terri Murray, claimed Mr McGregor fathered the child after they met when he visited Liverpool for the Aintree Grand National Festival in April 2017.

She claimed they had sex on two occasions during Mr McGregor’s visit to the city.

The alleged affair was claimed to have occurred just four weeks before Mr McGregor’s long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin gave birth to their first child, Conor Jr. While Mr McGregor was photographed in the company of Ms Murray (26), he has always denied the allegations.

Ms Murray reportedly filled an “initial inquiry form” for child maintenance in which she named Mr McGregor as the respondent.

The Liverpudlian told a newspaper she wanted the MMA fighter to take a DNA test.

This was agreed to by Mr McGregor and tests were obtained by his solicitors Michael J Staines and Company.

Swabs were taken from the mouths of Mr McGregor and the young girl for the purpose of DNA comparison.

The testing was organised through NorthGene Ltd, a recognised DNA testing service based in Newcastle, England.

It forwarded the samples to Eurofins, a private laboratory company accredited in England and Wales to carry out parentage tests in family law matters.

According to documentation seen by the Irish Independent, Mr McGregor did not show the biological markers which would have to be present if he was the father of Clodagh Murray.

The results said it was "practically proven" Mr McGregor was not the little girl's biological father.

Mr McGregor's solicitors declined to comment when contacted about the results.

Earlier this year, the single mother said she met Mr McGregor at the Mansion nightclub in Liverpool while he was in the city for the racing festival.

Ms Murray said she and a friend later went to the Hilton Hotel, where the MMA star and his entourage were staying.

She alleged she had intimate relations with him that night and again two days later and that she became pregnant as a result.

However, her account has always been disputed by Mr McGregor.

In a newspaper interview she said she didn't want money, but wanted to prove Mr McGregor was the father.

The DNA test revelations come as Mr McGregor, one of the country's wealthiest sportsmen, plans a comeback fight early next year.

Earlier this month, he was convicted of assaulting a man in a Dublin pub and fined €1,000. In court he apologised to the injured party.

