Conor McGregor gets green light from Kildare council to build large extension on his home

Kildare County Council has given the green light for a large house extension plan by Conor McGregor.

The application was on the canvas in October after the council told McGregor that the proposed extension was “inappropriate” for the 5.8-acre site.

The council planners told the MMA fighter that the proposal was inappropriate “by virtue of its proposed length, scale and massing” and sought additional information.

However, after a comprehensive submission made by McGregor’s planning consultant, Kevin Hughes, the council has now granted planning permission with 14 conditions attached.

The council report concluded that “whilst the proposed development is considered to have a larger than typical footprint and contemporary design, the subject site is well screened and can accommodate such a development with minimal visual impact”.

The report stated the applicant “has submitted comprehensive assessments to address the concerns raised by the planning authority”.

The planner’s report further stated that “all issues in relation to impact of development on the adjoining properties, character of the area and natural landscape have been addressed with a detailed Visual Impact Assessment and analysis of County Development Plan policy”.

It added that the applicant has demonstrated that the proposed development, which has a significant mass and scale, “has nonetheless minimal visual impact on this sensitive and rural location and in most locations cannot be seen”.

The report concluded that while the proposed development has a significant scale in terms of average extension development in the countryside “it does not adversely impact on the existing dwelling on site or the dwellings adjacent”.

The council said the response by Hughes Planning & Development Consultants "provides a justification for the significant size of the proposed extension".

In his response to the council on behalf of McGregor, Mr Hughes argued that the extension has a “simple” design and complements the existing home at the site.

Mr Hughes told the council that the scale and design of the proposed extension does not detract from the existing dwelling.







Requesting that planning permission be granted, Mr Hughes had said the proposed extension will result in a home that is simple in form, of excellent proportion and is at a scale which responds to the size of the site.

He said the extension, which may be considered large in scale, “is sensitive to the dwelling and its surrounds”.

Mr Hughes contended that the proposal “improves the quality of the structure while also improving the amenity to its occupants”.

No third-party objections were lodged against the planned extension.

The MMA fighter acquired the property in a €3m deal in July, 2019 from Albert Reynolds Jnr, the son of the former Taoiseach.

The planning application submitted to Kildare County Council on behalf of McGregor and his partner, Deirdre 'Dee' Devlin, outlined the planned alterations and additions to the house.

The proposed works include the demolition of the existing detached garage and the construction of a part-single, part-one-and-a-half-storey extension to the front, side and rear of the property.

The scheme also includes relocating the property’s tennis court and to build a partially sunken basement under it that would contain a car park and gym.

The lodging of the planning application followed shortly after McGregor topped the Forbes list of highest paid athletes in the world for 2020/21.

Forbes estimated that in the 12 months to the end of May of this year, McGregor earned $180m (€153m). The figure includes $158m (€140m) from endorsements and the sale of a majority stake in his whiskey brand.

One of the conditions attached to the planning permission requires €35,823 to be paid in planning contributions.

Planning files at Kildare County Council showed that Deirdre Devlin gave McGregor's personal assistant consent to seek planning permission on their behalf for works on their home.

