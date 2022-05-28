| 7°C Dublin

Conor McGregor criticised by Ukrainian President Zelensky over photo op with Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was critical of mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor during a meeting with senior Irish politicians.

Mr Zelensky told a travelling Irish delegation he was once a fan of McGregor but said he changed his opinion due the Dublin man posing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

