UFC star Conor McGregor faces another day in court after being arrested for dangerous driving in the capital.

The 33-year-old was detained in west Dublin yesterday evening while driving his Bentley Continental GT valued at around €170,000.

McGregor, who has a number of road traffic convictions, is understood to have been travelling along the N4 between Lucan and Palmerstown when he came to garda attention.

He was pulled over by gardaí and subsequently arrested for road traffic offences. The Irish Independent understands his luxury car was also seized from him on the roadside following his arrest but has since been returned to him.

Conor McGregor, the world's highest earning athlete in 2021, was then brought to Lucan garda station where he has since been station charged and released on bail.

It is understood he has been charged with dangerous driving and will appear before Blanchardstown district court next month. He previously appeared before the same court in 2017 when he was fined €400 for speeding.

On conviction, the charge of dangerous driving carries a maximum punishment of a fine up to €5,000 or six months imprisonment, or both.

McGregor has been regularly pictured with his Bentley Continental GT in front of the Black Forge Inn, the Crumlin pub which he bought for €2m in 2019.

He has been spending more time in the capital recently and has been in training for a planned return to the UFC later this year.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that they detained a man yesterday in relation to the incident.

A spokesman told the Irish Independent: "Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022.

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

In 2019 McGregor was fined €1,000 but avoided a custodial sentence after pleading guilty to the common assault of a man at the Marble Arch pub that April.

During that hearing the court was also told that McGregor has 18 previous convictions, mainly for road traffic offences, but one for assault causing harm as well as public order offences dating back a number of years.

In a separate matter this week gardaí were ordered to disclose any CCTV footage, mobile phone data and toxicology or forensic results they gathered, to a woman who is taking a personal injury case against Conor McGregor.

McGregor and one of his associates are being sued by a Dublin woman arising out of an incident she alleges occurred in December 2018.

The alleged incident at the centre of the woman's claims had previously been the subject of an investigation by An Garda Síochána.

However, the Office of the DPP decided no criminal charges should be brought.

McGregor has completely denied any wrongdoing and all allegations are also denied.