Conor Gannon apology

On 12 May 2018, the Irish Independent published an article entitled “Student priests found in bed together face expulsion”.

The Irish Independent acknowledges that this article referred to and identified Conor Gannon, who at that time was a clerical student studying for the priesthood in the Pontifical Irish College in Rome.

The Irish Independent apologises to Conor Gannon for the upset and distress that the article caused him and has agreed to pay him damages for that upset and distress.

