Connemara’s ‘Mother Time’ keeps tabs on kids using clocks set to various time zones 

Margaret Leahy with the clocks she uses to keep track on the time in Ireland and in the countries where her children are living

Just call her ‘Mother Time’.

Mother-of-four Margaret Leahy came up with a unique way to keep in touch with her four adult children who were scattered across the globe.

Taking a page from old-school hotels that typically display clocks set to different time zones around the world, Ms Leahy bought five identical clocks and erected them in her Connemara home – including one set to Irish time – so she would always know the correct time when she rang, texted or emailed her children abroad.

One was set to Central Daylight time for her son James (35) who is living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, another was also set to Central Daylight time for her daughter Niamh (26) who was a student in Chicago, another was set to Central Pacific time for her son Ian (34) who lives in Vancouver, Canada, and the fourth was set to Central European time for her daughter Aishling (24) who was living in Berlin.

But she had the pleasure of adjusting all five clocks to Irish Standard Time when all four of her children returned home on Friday to belatedly celebrate her 60th birthday which came and went last March.

"As they arrived home I changed all the clocks to the same time,” she told Independent.ie.

"The whole point of today was it was the first time they’ve all been home.”

While visitors to the home often do a double-take and ask “why do you have five clocks and none of them at the same time?,” she said it’s just easier and less tedious than googling the various time zones on her phone.

"I come down in the morning and I think ‘oh, I must text James,” she said.

"It’s a visual reminder of where they are.”

And the clocks will remain on Irish time for the next ten days when the family catches up on a much-needed visit after being separated for almost two years due to the Covid pandemic.

And while she will re-adjust them when they return to their respective homes, she said she put her foot down when it comes to time zones of other family members, including a brother who lives in Australia.

"I’m one of 11 children and there’s no way I’m putting up ten clocks,” she said.