Congestion charges, higher fuel costs, increases on parking prices and cheaper public transport to slash reliance on private cars

The transport minister is to bring plans to Cabinet tomorrow which aim to slash Ireland’s reliance on private cars.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is expected to bring a memo to Cabinet that will see an extension to the Government's Climate Action Plan, producing plans on how and when climate measures can be achieved.

Part of these plans will include developing a Demand Management Strategy in transport, highlighting ways in which the country can end congestion and change the way road space is used.

Priority would be given to public transport, cycling and walking to enable Government aims giving people viable alternatives to using motor vehicles for every journey.

The Irish Times reported that modelling work has been completed which details options including congestion charges, the pedestrianisation of urban centres, cheaper public transport, fuel price increases and higher car parking charges.

Expand Close Environment and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Environment and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. Photo: Frank McGrath

Expected to take a year to complete, the plans have already caused tension within the Coalition of the Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Additionally, new taskforces will be introduced and set up on issues such as land use and transition, accelerating a number of climate measures.

Commitment is expected to be pledged to speeding up offshore wind development as a key part of a broader shift to renewables.

Plans will also be provided highlighting aims of developing an anaerobic digestion pilot project in order to have 200 anaerobic digestion plants throughout the country by 2025.

Speaking about the move on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland this morning, Associate Professor at the Department of Civil Engineering at Trinity College Dublin, Brian Caulfield, said Ireland needs to build more public transport infrastructure and it made sense to take away space from cars, including parking spaces.

Read More

“We’re always going to need parking, there’s a certain percentage of the population that just need to get around in their cars so that’s one thing that needs to be taken as a given,” he said.

“Employers in the city centre, Dublin city centre, they are very few private operators in the city centre that provide free charges.

“But in the city centre with the price of land and the price of rent private companies tend not to provide free parking.”

Fine Gael Dublin TD Emer Higgins said not everyone currently has access to good public transport.

“We need more investment on those infrequent routes,” she said. “Thinking of my constituents in Newcastle for example, if their 68 bus doesn’t arrive at quarter past seven in the morning, they have to wait another hour and a quarter to get another bus into town.

"We need viable alternatives that people will use, to really encourage them to leave the car at home and to be able to reply on a public service transport system.

“The feedback I’ve had so far [from constituents in her area] is that this won’t work for them and I’m sure other TDs are getting that feedback too.”

Asked whether it was feasible to half climate emissions by 2030 as set out in the Climate Action Plan, Prof Caulfield said it was “massively ambitious” and possibly achievable by 2035.

“I think by maybe 2035 we could do it when we get investment in public transport to take hold,” he said. “I think in the short-term frame we have it is going to be very difficult and if we are to meet these targets, transport can do it. It’s up to Government then to see which other sectors in our economy can take up the slack from transport if it is to make it.”