Confusion reigns as summer hospitality reopens 

After months in the wilderness, publicans finally have answers.

But many questions still remain as hospitality businesses digest Fáilte Ireland’s new guidelines.

Alan Kelly, owner of The Thatch Bar in Tuam, Co Galway, says there is widespread confusion.

“I can foresee a lot of confusion when inside service opens up.

“When someone comes into my bar, they have 105 minutes inside, but can they then go outside for as long as they want?

“A lot of the regulations don’t make any sense. If I’m indoors and a metre apart, and the Government says I’m safe, why am I leaving?

“Obviously these politicians in Dublin don’t run businesses. They don’t understand how these extra things that might seem like nothing have big consequences.

“We have to hire extra staff, like somebody on the door checking everybody in to make sure they stay the right amount of time.

“Was the Dáil bar open when these regulations were being drawn up?

“It seems like someone was drunk when they were writing them because they don’t make any sense.

“If Paddy, Mick and Johnny are having a drink and their 105 minutes are up, does anyone really think they are going to head off home? They are obviously going to go to another pub.

“And also with the 11.30pm closing, young people are going to go to house parties – that’s where the disease will spread.

“Half the country will turn around and say it’s the pubs’ fault. It’s not the pubs’ fault. It’s the regulations’ fault.

“Writing these rules and regulations is one thing, but living them is another.”

Cathal Sheridan owns Sheridan’s Bar and Restaurant in Milltown, Co Galway.

He is beginning work on an outside seating area ahead of reopening next week.

“I’m looking at it as a 10-year investment. We will be talking about this virus for a long time to come.

“As regards the six adults and nine children allowed at a table, I don’t think I have ever turned a table like that, to be honest.

“How do you police that? I feel sometimes they are making things up as they go along.

“The biggest problem for me and everybody will be the 105 minutes allowed for drinking inside in July.

“Another thing I’m nervous about is the weather, obviously. What if we get a month of June like May?

“I could have a terrace fully booked out for the weekend, and then we get a deluge of rain and cancellations.

“I will definitely do it because I am mad keen to open, but it is going to be hard.”