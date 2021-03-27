| 1.8°C Dublin

Confusion reigns as HSE struggles with the roll-out of Covid vaccine

Berni O'Sullivan, deputy co-ordinator Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in the vaccination centre Expand

Catherine Fegan

The HSE still cannot say when much of the general public will be vaccinated against Covid-19, three months into the nation-wide roll-out of vaccines.

Despite an anticipated ramping up of deliveries beginning next week, the HSE said it was “not currently providing the sequencing for vaccine roll-out in each of the various cohorts”.

The State’s vaccine roll-out is coming under increasing fire amid a litany of setbacks and controversies during the first quarter.

