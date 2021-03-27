Confusion reigns as HSE struggles with the roll-out of Covid vaccine

The HSE still cannot say when much of the general public will be vaccinated against Covid-19, three months into the nation-wide roll-out of vaccines.

Despite an anticipated ramping up of deliveries beginning next week, the HSE said it was “not currently providing the sequencing for vaccine roll-out in each of the various cohorts”.

The State’s vaccine roll-out is coming under increasing fire amid a litany of setbacks and controversies during the first quarter.

Against a backdrop of setbacks due to EU supply issues, problems closer to home have included allegations of vaccine “queue jumping”, duplicate vaccine appointments and cancelled GP vaccination clinics.

The HSE has confirmed that 500 vaccinators have so far signed contracts to work in 37 vaccination centres across the country. However, amid fears there won’t be enough dedicated vaccinators on hand as vaccine numbers scale up, figures on how many have made it through the vetting and clearance stage and are assigned to centres are unknown.

Three months into the vaccine programme, the HSE is still in the process of administering first-dose vaccinations to residents aged 65 and over in long-term care facilities.

“Mopping up” in residential care homes, a process whereby first doses are given to residents and staff who have missed out due to illness or other factors, will continue into next week.

The vaccination of this group, which falls under cohort one, began in early January.

Separately, up to 30,000 residents and staff in residential care facilities have yet to receive their second dose.

GPs are currently vaccinating those in cohort three (the over 70s) but supply issues at the start of the month led to the cancellation of dozens of vaccination clinics across the country.

In terms of other sections of society, beyond cohorts one to four which are currently active, a HSE spokesperson said “because supplies of vaccines are limited at the moment, it is not possible to give an exact time for the vaccination of the next groups”.

“We know this is disappointing as so many people are looking forward to getting their vaccine. We will publish more information about these later phases when they have been agreed. The roll-out of vaccines will only be limited by supply.”

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU), which says it has no details on when pharmacists will begin vaccinating, has called for the publication of the HSE roll-out strategy for the one million doses a month that have been promised from April.

“We are getting told repeatedly that we will have something like a million doses a month from April,” said

Darragh O’Loughlin, IPU general secretary.

“We should have these plans published, with clear dates and details on who is going to start vaccinating, when they are going to start vaccinating and who they will be vaccinating. We shouldn’t be waiting until the vaccines arrive in the country until we announce what cohort is going to get them and what pharmacies are going to be using them.”

Denis McCauley, GP and chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, said efforts were under way to bring GPs on board to vaccinate some of the patients who fall under cohort four, those aged 16-69 with a medical condition that puts them at very high risk of severe disease and death.

He warned that while the will to vaccinate patients in the cohort is there, GPs will require reassurance in order to dispel concerns over some of the issues that have occurred with cohort three.

The IMO is in discussions with the HSE about GPs vaccinating those within the group who do not fall within hospital care. A number of GPs have expressed frustration at the lack of consultation over the move on the basis that further disruption to non-Covid practice commitments needs to take priority.

“Discussions are still ongoing,” said Dr McCauley.

“GPs can do this, they just really want to make sure that it’s a viable system and that there will be supply there. GPs are interested and willing but they are cautious. We have to make sure that there is a plan for the supply. We are really trying to define that. We can identify the patients, we can give the vaccines, but there has to be a process.”

There is growing frustration among patients in cohort four, who have been told they would be contacted by their hospital or healthcare team when it’s their turn to be vaccinated.

However, not everyone in this group is under hospital care. Efforts to identify everyone in cohort four are ongoing.

Mr O’Loughlin said pharmacists were “ideally placed” to vaccinate some of the people in this vulnerable group, but have had no detail on when they will be brought on stream.

“It’s getting very frustrating,” he said.

“Professor Brian MacCraith (chair of the vaccine taskforce) has been saying that pharmacists will be involved and it’s projected that we should be doing 50,000 vaccines a week.

“The Tánaiste has said that pharmacists will be involved from April onward, the Taoiseach said it in his address to the nation about a month ago, but we still don’t know when pharmacists are going to be involved.

“We can see GPs are pulling out all the stops. We cannot leave it all to them. They are quite clearly exhausted, they are doing their regular practice work during the week and vaccinating at weekends.

“We need to get all the players on to the pitch to get people vaccinated.”

Mr O’Loughlin said that the IPU had been working with the HSE on the clinical aspect of vaccinating (storage, admin, infection control, etc) but had “no idea” about when pharmacists would start.

“We don’t know what the start date is,” he said.

“Pharmacists are getting a lot of questions from their own customers and patients because they keep hearing that we will be vaccinating. We don’t know what cohort we will be doing, we don’t know when we will be getting the vaccines in, when the services will start and some pharmacists don’t even know when they will be vaccinated themselves.

“There are pharmacist teams in parts of the county who still haven’t had vaccinations. These are frontline workers.”

Meanwhile, there have been calls for greater transparency after a growing number of reports that vaccinations have been given to people outside the priority groups.

Yesterday it emerged that the Beacon Hospital administered 20 leftover Covid-19 vaccines to a number of teachers at St Gerard’s School in Bray, Co Wicklow, earlier this week.

The hospital said there were more than 200 “no shows”, as some HSE staff had been double booked to receive vaccines in the Aviva Stadium.

As of Tuesday, 222,870 first doses have been given to those in cohort two, broadly termed “Frontline healthcare workers in direct patient contact role”.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that non-frontline care workers, many of whom are currently based at home, have been vaccinated in this cohort.

It is understood that staff were able to access appointments via the HSE portal by signing up under sequence 2g – “All other healthcare workers without direct patient care but working in a healthcare facility with the potential to meet patients/service users”.

According to the HSE’s sequencing schedule, non-patient-facing staff, including those who “providing essential health services, for example, management, administration”, will not be vaccinated until cohort six.

After it came to light that finance staff in Co Offaly, as well as staff working in pension and payroll departments in other parts of the country, were vaccinated earlier this month, the HSE closed off the portal for frontline workers.