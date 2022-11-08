| 9°C Dublin

Confusion as Irish ‘poultry border’ goes up to combat bird flu threat

However, DAERA officials in Northern Ireland have chosen to do nothing and refuse to answer questions from this newspaper

The spread of bird flu in Northern Ireland is worrying local farmers Expand

Sam McBride

As England and the Republic this week imposed tough measures to restrict the spread of bird flu, there has been confusion over why Northern Ireland has not done likewise.

The Irish government’s decision to escalate restrictions to protect its poultry industry creates a ‘poultry border’ in Ireland, meaning that it is now illegal to keep poultry outside in Lifford, but there’s no problem leaving them outside in Strabane.

