Confusion as Irish ‘poultry border’ goes up to combat bird flu threat

As England and the Republic this week imposed tough measures to restrict the spread of bird flu, there has been confusion over why Northern Ireland has not done likewise.

The Irish government’s decision to escalate restrictions to protect its poultry industry creates a ‘poultry border’ in Ireland, meaning that it is now illegal to keep poultry outside in Lifford, but there’s no problem leaving them outside in Strabane.

By contrast, Stormont’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has not chosen to do so.

One source with knowledge of the department’s thinking told the Belfast Telegraph that a senior official told them there was confusion about whether civil servants have the power to take that decision in the absence of a minister.

However, another source similarly familiar with the issue said they had been told by a senior official that the absence of a minister would not make a difference.

When asked by the Belfast Telegraph to explain what is going on, the ministerless department did not respond or offer any clarification.

There is growing alarm about the spread of H5NI avian flu, which in Europe and North America is no longer simply a seasonal threat but is occurring year-round in wild birds, thus becoming endemic. The virulent disease has the potential to wipe out poultry herds — a catastrophic financial loss for farmers in an industry where margins are tight.

Farmers and food producers are understood to be keen to see stricter measures, viewing it as inevitable that bird flu will be a major issue this winter and so every effort should be made to curtail its spread at this point.

The consequences for Northern Ireland are graver than anywhere else in the British Isles because the poultry industry — a sector whose expansion was fuelled by the RHI scheme and which is overwhelmingly dominated by huge Brazilian-owned company Moy Park — is far more significant to the Northern Irish economy than is the case elsewhere.

Yesterday one Northern Ireland poultry farmer who has been watching with concern what has been happening in England said that it is “the single biggest risk” to his livelihood.

Another source said that “given the increasing spread in England, it seems only a matter of time”. Intensively-reared birds are kept indoors for all of their short lives anyway, and so the greatest impact of an order to keep birds indoors would be for free range farmers, organic farmers, and individuals with a handful of chickens in their garden.

Free range chickens can continue to be labelled as such even if kept indoors for their whole lives under a government order.

Bird flu was confirmed in birds at Castle Espie in Co Down last month. A 1.9-mile restriction zone around the site means that all outdoor poultry must be moved inside to reduce contact with wildlife.

That was followed by an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone being declared across all of Northern Ireland, requiring owners of poultry to follow strict biosecurity measures.

On DAERA’s website, the last update about avian flu is now three weeks old and there is no mention of a mandatory housing policy being considered or advice for those without suitable housing for their birds to acquire it now in preparation for such an order.

On paper, the department appears to have the powers to implement stricter controls.

Section 6 of The Avian Influenza and Influenza of Avian Origin in Mammals Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2007 gives “the department” — rather than the minister — the power to force all captive birds to be kept indoors.

However, while the department has refused to clarify the legal position, the most likely concern is around the argument that this decision is ‘cross-cutting’ (it involves at least one other department) and that it may be controversial, in that some small-scale owners of a few chickens may say the Northern Ireland-wide measures are disproportionate and they may not have the facilities to comply with locking birds up for months.

If either of those two tests are met, arguably the issue should be brought to the Executive — and if that does not happen, it is vulnerable to being overturned by the courts. The Belfast Telegraph asked DAERA if it had requested that the Northern Ireland Office pass emergency legislation at Westminster to give it the necessary powers.

As is increasingly common, DAERA did not respond.

Moy Park declined to comment, saying that it is a matter for the department.

In August, Moy Park’s pre-tax profits slumped by 61pc to £29.7m as the company battled rising costs for chicken feed and other essentials, dropping from £75.8m, despite a 6pc growth in revenues to nearly £1.6bn.

The Craigavon-based company is Northern Ireland’s largest private sector company and one of Europe’s biggest poultry producers.

The H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza has caused sporadic outbreaks on poultry farms and in wild birds since the mid-2000s, after emerging in vast industrial chicken farms in Asia.