Pope Francis' official itinerary for his visit here in August has been revealed.

Confirmed: Pope's official itinerary for Irish visit in August revealed

Among visits on his agenda will be with President Higgins at the Aras, the Capuchin Day Centre and Knock.

He will be in Ireland for just under 36 hours. His full agenda is:

Saturday 25 August 2018

08:15 Departure by plane from Rome/Fiumicino for Dublin

10:30 Arrival at Dublin International Airport

OFFICIAL WELCOME

10:45

Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin 11:15

Arrival at the Presidential Residence WELCOME CEREMONY in front of the main entrance of the Residence

11:30 COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRESIDENT in the Presidential Residence 12:00

Transfer to Dublin Castle 12:10 Arrival at Dublin Castle

MEETING WITH AUTHORITIES, CIVIL SOCIETY AND DIPLOMATIC CORPS in Dublin Castle Speech of the Holy Father 15:30

Arrival at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral VISIT to the CATHEDRAL Greeting of the Holy Father

16:15 Transfer to the Day Centre of the Capuchin Fathers 16:30

PRIVATE VISIT to the DAY CENTRE FOR HOMELESS FAMILIES of the CAPUCHIN FATHERS 19:30 Arrival at Croke Park Stadium

19:45 FEAST OF FAMILIES in Croke Park Stadium Speech of the Holy Father

Sunday 26 August 2018 08:40 Departure by plane for Knock 09:20

Arrival at the Airport in Knock Immediate transfer to the Shrine 09:45 Arrival at Knock Shrine VISIT to the CHAPEL of Knock Shrine ANGELUS on the square in front of the Shrine Angelus of the Holy Father 10:45 Transfer to the airport in Knock 11:10 Arrival at the airport in Knock 11:15 Departure by plane for Dublin 11:50 Arrival at Dublin International Airport Lunch with the Papal Delegation 14:30 Arrival at Phoenix Park 15:00 HOLY MASS in Phoenix Park Homily of the Holy Father MEETING WITH THE BISHOPS in the Convent of the Dominican Sisters Speech of the Holy Father 18:30 Arrival at Dublin International Airport FAREWELL CEREMONY 18:45 Departure by plane for Roma/Ciampino 23:00 Arrival at the Airport of Roma/Ciampino It will be the first visit of a Pope to Ireland since Pope John Paul II visited here in 1979.

