Confirmed: Pope's official itinerary for Irish visit in August revealed
Pope Francis' official itinerary for his visit here in August has been revealed.
Among visits on his agenda will be with President Higgins at the Aras, the Capuchin Day Centre and Knock.
He will be in Ireland for just under 36 hours.
His full agenda is:
Saturday 25 August 2018
08:15
Departure by plane from Rome/Fiumicino for Dublin
10:30
Arrival at Dublin International Airport
OFFICIAL WELCOME
10:45
Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin
11:15
Arrival at the Presidential Residence
WELCOME CEREMONY in front of the main entrance of the Residence
11:30
COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRESIDENT in the Presidential Residence
12:00
Transfer to Dublin Castle
12:10
Arrival at Dublin Castle
MEETING WITH AUTHORITIES, CIVIL SOCIETY AND DIPLOMATIC CORPS in Dublin Castle
Speech of the Holy Father
15:30
Arrival at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral
VISIT to the CATHEDRAL
Greeting of the Holy Father
16:15
Transfer to the Day Centre of the Capuchin Fathers
16:30
PRIVATE VISIT to the DAY CENTRE FOR HOMELESS FAMILIES of the CAPUCHIN FATHERS
19:30
Arrival at Croke Park Stadium
19:45
FEAST OF FAMILIES in Croke Park Stadium
Speech of the Holy Father
Sunday 26 August 2018
08:40
Departure by plane for Knock
09:20
Arrival at the Airport in Knock
Immediate transfer to the Shrine
09:45
Arrival at Knock Shrine
VISIT to the CHAPEL of Knock Shrine
ANGELUS on the square in front of the Shrine
Angelus of the Holy Father
10:45
Transfer to the airport in Knock
11:10
Arrival at the airport in Knock
11:15
Departure by plane for Dublin
11:50
Arrival at Dublin International Airport
Lunch with the Papal Delegation
14:30
Arrival at Phoenix Park
15:00
HOLY MASS in Phoenix Park
Homily of the Holy Father
MEETING WITH THE BISHOPS in the Convent of the Dominican Sisters
Speech of the Holy Father
18:30
Arrival at Dublin International Airport
FAREWELL CEREMONY
18:45
Departure by plane for Roma/Ciampino
23:00
Arrival at the Airport of Roma/Ciampino
It will be the first visit of a Pope to Ireland since Pope John Paul II visited here in 1979.
