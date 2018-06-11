News Irish News

Confirmed: Pope's official itinerary for Irish visit in August revealed

Pope Francis leaves St Peter’s Square (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Pope Francis' official itinerary for his visit here in August has been revealed.

Among visits on his agenda will be with President Higgins at the Aras, the Capuchin Day Centre and Knock.

He will be in Ireland for just under 36 hours.

His full agenda is:

 

Saturday 25 August 2018

08:15

Departure by plane from Rome/Fiumicino for Dublin

10:30

Arrival at Dublin International Airport

OFFICIAL WELCOME

10:45

Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin

11:15

Arrival at the Presidential Residence

WELCOME CEREMONY in front of the main entrance of the Residence

11:30

COURTESY VISIT TO THE PRESIDENT in the Presidential Residence

12:00

Transfer to Dublin Castle

12:10

Arrival at Dublin Castle

MEETING WITH AUTHORITIES, CIVIL SOCIETY AND DIPLOMATIC CORPS in Dublin Castle

Speech of the Holy Father

15:30

Arrival at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral

VISIT to the CATHEDRAL

Greeting of the Holy Father

16:15

Transfer to the Day Centre of the Capuchin Fathers

16:30

PRIVATE VISIT to the DAY CENTRE FOR HOMELESS FAMILIES of the CAPUCHIN FATHERS

19:30

Arrival at Croke Park Stadium

19:45

FEAST OF FAMILIES in Croke Park Stadium

Speech of the Holy Father

 

Sunday 26 August 2018

08:40

Departure by plane for Knock

09:20

Arrival at the Airport in Knock

Immediate transfer to the Shrine

09:45

Arrival at Knock Shrine

VISIT to the CHAPEL of Knock Shrine

ANGELUS on the square in front of the Shrine

Angelus of the Holy Father

10:45

Transfer to the airport in Knock

11:10

Arrival at the airport in Knock

11:15

Departure by plane for Dublin

11:50

Arrival at Dublin International Airport

Lunch with the Papal Delegation

14:30

Arrival at Phoenix Park

15:00

HOLY MASS in Phoenix Park

Homily of the Holy Father

MEETING WITH THE BISHOPS in the Convent of the Dominican Sisters

Speech of the Holy Father

18:30

Arrival at Dublin International Airport

FAREWELL CEREMONY

18:45

Departure by plane for Roma/Ciampino

23:00

Arrival at the Airport of Roma/Ciampino

 

It will be the first visit of a Pope to Ireland since Pope John Paul II visited here in 1979.

Online Editors

