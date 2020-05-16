| 8°C Dublin

Concerns over supply chain issues and sudden spikes in illness among staff as hundreds of retailers ready to reopen

Business Minister Heather Humphreys clarified the move Expand

Shawn Pogatchnik and Cormac McQuinn

There are concerns over spikes in illness among staff and supply chain difficulties as hundreds of retailers prepare to reopen their doors for the first time after months of coronavirus lockdown.

While homeware outlets were unexpectedly excluded from shops that the Government allowed to reopen, garden centres, hardware stores and a string of other retailers are gearing up for getting back to business.

Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot last night cautioned that some stores' staff might be depleted because of personal and family health issues. Some employees will not return to work, he said, because they have "conditions that make them vulnerable to the disease, or have dependents that still need to be cocooned or cared for". He said there is the possibility that there could be sudden spikes of illness among staff.