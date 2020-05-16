Concerns over supply chain issues and sudden spikes in illness among staff as hundreds of retailers ready to reopen

There are concerns over spikes in illness among staff and supply chain difficulties as hundreds of retailers prepare to reopen their doors for the first time after months of coronavirus lockdown.

While homeware outlets were unexpectedly excluded from shops that the Government allowed to reopen, garden centres, hardware stores and a string of other retailers are gearing up for getting back to business.

Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot last night cautioned that some stores' staff might be depleted because of personal and family health issues. Some employees will not return to work, he said, because they have "conditions that make them vulnerable to the disease, or have dependents that still need to be cocooned or cared for". He said there is the possibility that there could be sudden spikes of illness among staff.

And he said: "For many reopening will take time... Restocking will have to happen. Our logistics networks and supply lines have never experienced the kind of shock they have just received." Mr Talbot said: "The worst-case scenario is that we see infection rates rise - too many become too sick, too quickly - and we end up having to go back into lockdown." He believes the graduated reopening of the economy that the Government has outlined is "both wise and necessary" and added: "To be overly adventurous in relaxing these measures risks squandering what was so hard won." Retail Ireland director Arnold Dillon said: "If public health objectives are met, we are hopeful that the timeline for the safe reopening of the entire sector can be brought forward." He added: "While public health is the priority, the late removal of homeware stores from the first phase of reopening is disappointing." Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the reason why hardware stores are allowed to reopen is that they sell building supplies for construction, which is also restarting on Monday. Business Minister Heather Humphreys sought to clarify any confusions, saying: "If you're a homeware shop and that's your main line of business, you can't open." She said many are continuing to do business online. Furniture giant Ikea had planned to reopen on Monday but reversed course following the Government decision on homeware stores. It said in a statement it accepts the Government's verdict and would not reopen its Ballymun superstore or its Carrickmines collection facility. "We will continue to plan for the safe reopening of our stores... and look forward to welcoming back our customers," Ikea said. Woodie's, meanwhile, expressed joy as it confirmed plans to reopen all 35 of its outlets on Monday. "The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority, so please take on board these measures and follow the direction of our colleagues when shopping with us," it said. Harvey Norman, which sells furniture and electronics, said it's reopening all 13 of its stores - but will let customers shop only in Government-approved sections. This means the furniture will be roped off, and arriving customers will see "a clearly marked passageway to the computers and electrical department". Two of its 13 branches - in Castlebar, Co Mayo, and Tralee, Co Kerry - don't sell furniture at all so will be fully open. Many of the State's car dealers and repair centres will reopen their showrooms and garages on Monday. Phone shops are allowed to reopen and Vodafone and Three Ireland both announced plans to do so. Opticians, electrical goods stores and bicycle shops can also reopen.