Concerns over protective gear for bus drivers as they remain ‘proud’ to serve nation during coronavirus

Concerns have emerged about the lack of protective gear for bus drivers but the National Rail and Bus Union (NRBU) has insisted drivers are “proud” to serve the nation during lockdown.

Drivers have been provided with face visors and screens have been installed in between drivers and passengers on buses to ensure they remain safe as public transport services continue to operate at 80pc capacity during the lockdown.

However, concerns have been raised over the lack of protective gear and handling cash. A “threat” to driver safety remains, according to People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith.

“This puts drivers in a very vulnerable position as they are forced to interact closely with passengers to deal with fares and ticketing,” she said.

“It is unacceptable that our essential workers are unprotected, and the simple solution would be to implement a Free Travel policy for the duration of the crisis. The majority of the travelling public are themselves essential workers as they travel to hospitals, care homes, shops and other places of work that keep us going in these dangerous times.

She called on protection for drivers and noted that 14 drivers in London are reported to have died from the coronavirus.

“I am calling for the protection of drivers who are stressed about close contact with the public and fear leaving their family members also exposed,” she added.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said that bus drivers are proud to serve the country during this time.

“Bus Éireann Drivers PROUD to be part of essential services keeping Country going,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Concerns remain but NBRU speak for vast majority of drivers, we secured provision of face visors and installation of anti-coronavirus screens, along with robust disinfecting regime.”

In a statement to Independent.ie, Bus Éireann said it "has introduced a significantly enhanced cleaning regime on board our vehicles and in our bus stations."

"Supplies of hand sanitizing gels and wipes continue to be distributed to all employees," a spokesperson said.

"As a further measure, and following dialog with our Trade Unions, we have commenced issuing face visors to drivers, while we continue to explore options for protective screens in the drivers cab area for those vehicles that don’t already have them.

"We continue to work with our employees and Trade Unions to address any concerns they may have."

