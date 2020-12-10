Concerns over court costs are ‘legitimate’ – top judge

The Chief Justice has said there are “very legitimate concerns” about the expense of going to court and “very real problems” about access to justice in Ireland.

Mr Justice Frank Clarke’s comments came after a review group report published earlier this week advocated the introduction of measures to restrict the amount of fees lawyers can seek for work in civil cases.

The country’s most senior judge said he believed the coming year would see the beginning of the implementation of the review group reforms and other measures aimed at making it easier for people to access the courts.

He was speaking at Ireland’s Edge, a digital festival, where he was interviewed by Trinity College assistant law professor David Kenny.

Asked about concerns that the court process in Ireland was complicated, difficult to navigate and very expensive, Mr Justice Clarke said: “I think they are all very legitimate concerns.”

The Chief Justice continued: “I think there are very real problems about access to justice in Ireland at the moment.

“It is said, sometimes, if you are very rich or very poor you may be OK. If you are in the middle and have something to lose, you may not be OK.”

The review group, chaired by former High Court President Peter Kelly, made 90 recommendations.

These included measures to cut costs by streamlining procedures, limiting adjournments and reducing delays.

But the most significant recommendation was the introduction of limits on lawyer fees, although the review group was split on the precise mechanism to be used.

Mr Justice Clarke said the Kelly report had “made fairly significant and radical proposals about costs, procedures and simplification”.

These have been accepted by the Government, which is setting up a group to implement recommendations, he said.

The Chief Justice said the Courts Service has also adopted “a medium-term strategy” to increase the use of technology in the courts and make it easier for people to access them through information technology.

Irish Independent