Concerns over Attorney General’s private work raised in court last year

Concerns were raised in court as far back as November last year about Attorney General Paul Gallagher SC continuing to do legal work in a private capacity, the Irish Independent has learned.

A former director of Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc objected to Mr Gallagher appearing for the company, claiming it was “an unbelievable abuse of process”.

Mr Gallagher rejected the concerns raised by Piotr Skoczylas, an investment banker, saying he was entitled to represent the financial institution in a personal capacity.

The Court of Appeal declined to intervene, with presiding judge Mr Justice Robert Haughton saying it had “no function in relation to the representation of the parties”.

But the judge also said that in no terms could it be suggested Mr Gallagher’s appearance for Permanent TSB could be an abuse of process or a conflict of interest.

The case is one of a number of lawsuits in which Mr Skoczylas and other minority shareholders have been seeking redress following the government’s nationalisation of Irish Life and Permanent, as it was then known, in 2011.

The shareholders sued the Minister for Finance. Permanent TSB was attached to the proceedings as a notice party.

Mr Gallagher had represented Permanent TSB in the matter and associated cases for several years prior to his becoming Attorney General.

Mr Skoczylas claimed Mr Gallagher turned the proceedings “into a travesty of justice” as he had aligned the bank’s position with that of the State.

He alleged in court that Mr Gallagher had abused his position to support the State.

Mr Skoczylas said Mr Gallagher should “not be allowed to mix up his day job of Attorney General of Ireland with representing a private party”.

Mr Gallagher rejected his concerns. “I am still a practising barrister entitled to appear before the courts and entitled to protect the interests of a client that I have represented continuously for nine years,” the Attorney General said.

The exchanges occurred in the Court of Appeal on November 10 last year, just over four months after he was appointed legal adviser to the Government. A transcript has been seen by the Irish Independent.

Normally attorney generals are given leeway by the government to quickly wrap up existing private commitments or pass them to other practitioners after their appointment.

But Mr Gallagher continued to work privately for 15 months after he was appointed.

The Government has said the pandemic meant it took longer than expected for him to complete his private commitments. The last of these was on September 25, when he represented former directors of Independent News & Media in a High Court inspection.

The revelation sparked furious criticism from opposition TDs, who claimed it was inappropriate for the Attorney General to continue with private work and that conflict of interest issues arose.

In the Court of Appeal proceedings Mr Skoczylas and others are appealing the High Court’s refusal to set aside a direction order made by the Minister for Finance in 2012 that the bank sell its insurance arm to the State for €1.3bn as part of its recapitalisation.

Mr Gallagher told the court he felt it was appropriate in the discharge of his duties to Permanent TSB that he should continue to act in the matter.

“My client is happy to engage me on its behalf and I appear in a personal capacity,” he said.

Mr Gallagher said there was “a long-standing tradition going back to the 18th century” of attorney generals being entitled to practise before the courts. “In recent years that is only done exceptionally but it is done from time to time, in particular where the State has an interest,” he said.

Mr Gallagher said the State had “a very clear interest” in the case as it had invested €2.7bn in Permanent TSB.

“I am fully entitled to represent interests in my personal capacity as long as the client wishes to retain me in that capacity and, in any event, and entirely without prejudice to that, I would be entitled to be involved in these cases in my official capacity having regard to the vital interests of the State that are at stake in these proceedings and our position is aligned with the interests of the State,” he said.