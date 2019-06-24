'Concerns' for man missing for four days

GARDAI are appealing for information about a man who has been missing for four days.

Andrew Willis (36) has been missing from his home in Coolmore, Carrigaline, Co Cork since Thursday.

He was last seen in the Coolmore area of Carrigaline in the early hours of the morning of June 18.

He is described as being 6ft in height, athletic build with dark red hair and brown/green eyes.

It is not know what Andrew was wearing when he was last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for Andrew and any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 - 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors