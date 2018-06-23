Fears are mounting for the homeless people sleeping rough as temperatures inch towards 30C this coming week.

Concerns for homeless as temperatures expected to soar towards 30C

Met Eireann have suggested the temperatures could hit as high as 29C next week.

The homeless are considered especially vulnerable during these conditions with no escape from sunlight and they may find themselves facing dehydration, according to homeless charities. Speaking to Independent.ie a spokesperson for the Peter McVerry Trust said they would be taking appropriate measures to ensure the homeless were prepared.

“The Peter McVerry Trust will be ensuring all participants are fully aware of the expected heatwave and advised on how to take reasonable steps to protect themselves,” they said. The homeless charity will be “ensuring the provision of protective clothing like sun hats, sun creams and water during the expected heatwave”.

Dublin has the highest number of people classed as homeless in the country. Temperatures are expected to reach 29C in the capital later in the week. Anthony Flynn, CEO of Dublin’s Inner City Helping Homeless said “there is a fear of dehydration and exhaustion for those who are experiencing rough sleeping” in the capital.

He added, “outreach services will be providing free water” and “there will be extended opening hours on projects for people to come in out of the heat”. The ICHH facilities on Amiens St. will be open from 9am to 11pm for those seeking shelter from the heat.

Online Editors