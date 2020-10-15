Concerns for Fungie the dolphin as he was last seen two days ago

There are concerns for Fungie the Dingle dolphin, as the famous mammal has been missing for two days without any sightings.

The Fungie Forever Facebook page posted tonight that it was feared “we have lost our best friend.”

But harbourmaster Nigel Collins told the Irish Independent he felt it was “too early” to worry the dolphin, “a national treasure” had died.

“This year has been bad enough without jumping to conclusions Fungie has died,” he added.

“It came to my attention Fungie has gone missing,” Mr Collins said. “But this has happened before and usually he comes back a few days later.

“I seem to remember Fungie went missing before at this time of year. No one wants to hear he’s missing.

“We want to see him come back. It would be a major blow to Dingle if we lost him. I think though, it’s early days yet.”

It’s understood the beloved dolphin has been missing for two days. The mammal has captured the hearts of local people, fisherman and visitors to Dingle and has been entertaining tourists and locals for decades.

But there was concern earlier this year that Fungie was getting older. He’s believed to be in his 40s and the oldest living solitary dolphin on the planet.

But still, Mr Collins wasn’t letting any of that worry him tonight. “I heard a boat that went out a couple of days ago didn’t have a show and there was some concern,” he said.

“But it’s just too early for me to be too worried, given this has happened before. I hope he’s found, he’s a national treasure.

“Fungie is getting on in his age, so when he disappears you wonder if this is the time? But he’s been in good spirits all Summer.

“When he dies he will be missed so badly. But I remember a couple of years ago he was gone three or four days. “He’s been very active all Summer, not like a sick dolphin, or one reaching the end of his life.

“People are missing him but I hope he’ll be back.”

A post on the Facebook page read: “Sadness… We have all known that the day would come when Fungie would not show up in his beloved bay.

“For the past two days … (we) have been searching for Fungie. Today I raised the alarm…

“On Monday, we spent a wonderful couple of hours with Fungie in the tranquility of the bay. I never expected that the film I made of Fungie that morning could be the last film I shot of him.

“We are all keeping hope for a miracle but the bay feels really empty without him…. Fungie was part of our life for 29 years.”

Fungie was reported to have been lonely during the Covid-19 lockdown, as he had been so accustomed to entertaining tourists.

The bottlenose dolphin has resided off the coast of Dingle in Co Kerry for over 37 years. Leisure boats were banned during the lockdown.

Fisherman Jimmy Flannery started to keep the dolphin company daily during the lockdown, as a result.

Mr Flannery told the Irish Independent in May, how the mammal had adapted to human company over the years and he loved the attention visitors brought.

The dolphin is a key part of Dingle’s tourist industry and draws visitors from across the globe annually.

