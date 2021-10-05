‘Concerned for her wellbeing’ – appeal for help in locating 69-year-old missing Dublin woman Neasa Hegarty

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 69-year-old Neasa Hegarty.

Neasa was last seen in the Mount Merrion Avenue area of Blackrock, Co Dublin on Monday October 4, at around 3.30pm.

She is described as being approximately 5ft tall with a slim build and has brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a red and white rain jacket, dark jeans and light blue running shoes.

Neasa is known to frequent the Donnybrook and Irishtown areas of Dublin.

Gardaí and Neasa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Neasa’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.