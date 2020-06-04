Concern lockdown ease could see homelessness spike, as numbers drop by 572

New data charts the rise of homelessness during the last five years of the housing crisis (Nick Ansell/PA)

Homelessness figures have fallen by 572 in a month, latest department of housing statistics show.

The homelessness figures for the month of April show that there were a total of 9,335 people homeless in Ireland, with 3,073 children and 6,262 adults.

In Dublin, the lowest figures in almost four years were recorded, with 4,266 homeless, a decrease of 249 from the previous month.

Cork follows with the second highest number of homeless people in the country, with figures coming in at 377.

Homelessness charities welcomed the drop in numbers.

“We also have to acknowledge that the housing and homelessness crisis is being masked to some degree by the extraordinary measure taken in response to the pandemic,” said spokesperson Wayne Stanley.

“We are concerned that as the COVID-19 restrictions ease we could see a spike in homelessness, particularly in rural areas where we have not seen the increases in availability of rental accommodation due to the collapse of short-term lettings.”

These views were echoed by Peter McVerry Trust CEO, Pat Doyle.

“There has been progress made in securing more homes for people to move to and we have also seen the number of people presenting as homeless decline during COVID-19.”

“While things can improve across the housing system in terms of more supply, we are definitely seeing some small silver lining coming from COVID-19 and that is a lot of tourist rentals are coming back to us through HAP, long term leases or purchases.

“If we can keep that up and continue to grow construction delivery, and continue to deliver on the housing first targets we’d be hopeful that numbers might decrease further over the summer months,” he added.

Online Editors