Concern growing over pace of progress into sinkhole investigation

Local councillor Danny Collins says the slow progress on the west Cork sinkhole is reflective of attitudes towards rural Ireland. Photo: Independent.ie

A sinkhole that emerged 18 months ago near a west Cork beauty spot is still open, the adjacent road closed and investigations into the risk to surrounding areas remain at a preliminary stage.

Cork County Council says it has appointed an engineering consultant “to investigate the sinkhole” on the site of old copper mines near the village of Allihies and “advise on possible solutions”.

But while a drone survey has been carried out, other investigations have been limited to “desktop studies of existing records and visual inspections on site”.

Many of the records go back to the 1800s because that was when the mining peaked.

The council said the work was at a “preliminary stage” and no costings for possible remediation works had been prepared as a result.

The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications has specialist staff in its Mining and Exploration Division which were initially called in to assess the situation, but the department did not give details of their involvement.

“The department have recently been in contact with Cork County Council on this matter and we are currently awaiting an update,” a spokesperson said.

The sinkhole appeared in October 2019, leaving a hole six metres wide and a drop of 10 metres, though it is believed to be part of a mine shaft hundreds of metres deep. It collapsed part of the road, which has been closed since.

Tourists doing the Beara Way and other driving and walking loops in the area were regularly caught out by the closure last summer.

Tadhg O’Sullivan, of the Allihies Copper Mine Museum, said the sinkhole caused some nervousness, particularly because it was the second one in a few years.

“It was never going to be a quick fix. There are a lot of excavation tunnels and they have to find out what’s going on underground,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“It is pretty well mapped but they’re from long ago when it wasn’t a priority to leave good records for the future.”

Local councillor Danny Collins is concerned at the pace of progress.

“It’s not good enough. It shows how rural Ireland is treated. If this was a road in Cork city or Dublin, surveys would be done immediately and works carried out,” he said.

Irish Independent