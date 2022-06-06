Concern for the future of over 100 post offices as pressure, Michael Healy-Rae issues warning

The postal network has already lost 190 post offices nationwide since January 1, 2018. Photo: Stock image

FEARS are mounting that over 100 post offices could close despite a €30 million Government support package to offer independent postal operations around €12,000 per year, according to TD Michael Healy-Rae.

An Post operated around 930 post offices nationwide at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but post workers are fearful that between 100 and 200 offices are now under threat.

This is due to a combination of postmaster retirements, lack of interest in new post operation contracts, pressure on incomes and competition for services once exclusive to post offices.

The postal network has already lost 190 post offices nationwide since January 1 ,2018 – and Kerry TD Mr Healy-Rae warned that only a deliberate campaign of directing business to post offices will now halt the closures.

Read More

He warned that the €30m support package won't make any major difference in the medium to long-term – and said further post office closures would be "a total disaster" for rural Ireland.

"Every transaction brings income to a post office – buying a stamp, collecting a pension or making a payment. You get paid a few cents on every transaction and that is how post offices survive," he said.

"The key is to get more business in the post offices and more people using their local post offices."

The Kerry TD said that while the Government acknowledged the vital social importance of the post office network, particularly in rural areas where they are the hub of the local community, the State has been allowing business to be taken up by the banks.

"This should be administered through the post office network to keep footfall through the post network – the bottom line is that if you don't use your local post office, you will lose your local post office."

An Post insisted it is committed to retaining its national network. It says there should be a post office within 15km of every rural community with a population greater than 500 people, and one within 3km in every Irish urban area.

But postmaster retirements, allied to the difficulty in securing new postal contracts, has left some operations under threat.

Closure threats have even impacted booming communities such as Blarney in Cork, which was the focus of a high-profile campaign last month for its post office to be retained.

An Post has repeatedly insisted it is committed to its network and has worked hard to develop a co-location model for post offices which, to date, has worked extremely well.

In these cases, post offices are located in supermarkets or corner stores.

Western areas have been hardest hit by post office closures over the past four years, with almost 25pc occurring in just three counties – Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

Wexford lost a total of 11 post offices.

Rural rights campaigners warned that the loss of post offices – following the loss of garda stations – was a direct attack on rural communities.