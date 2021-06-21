Concern at woman’s claim during Brexit Protocol protest... she’s ‘willing to give her life’ in the fight against Irish Sea border

There have been calls for calm after a rally against the Northern Ireland Protocol brought hundreds of loyalists to Newtownards to hear speeches calling for the ending of the Irish Sea border created by the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Among the speakers were former Labour MP Baroness Hoey, Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister and former Brexit party MEP Ben Habib, as well as prominent loyalist Jamie Bryson.

The rally passed off peacefully, but there was concern after one protester was interviewed on television said she was willing to “give her life” in the fight against the NI Protocol.

In a video clip circulated on social media the protester, named as Hazel Officer, told Sky News: “The other side have got everything they wanted, by causing mayhem, fear and death. Maybe it’s about time we thought of doing the same. I certainly am willing to give my life.”

Last night, North Down politicians appealed for calm.

Newtownards Alliance councillor Nick Mathison said: “The appropriate way to engage with issues arising from the Protocol is to engage with both the UK Government and the EU. I don’t think that mass protest and whipping people up into an agitated state is got to help anybody.

“I think we need to have cool heads, abide by the law and engage through the relevant political channels to bring about the change that people feel is required in some of those aspects of the Protocol which are causing difficulties.”

North Down UUP MLA Alan Chambers said threats of violence would achieve nothing, adding: “As someone who lived through the Troubles and served during them in the RUC Reserve, I experienced many colleagues and innocent people murdered and maimed by terrorists.

“If we learned anything from the terrorism campaign it is that violence and death only serves to wreck families and achieves nothing. I despair and fear for my grandchildren when I hear any call for violence being advocated to solve problems facing us.”

A TUV spokesman said: “The event on Friday night was an entirely peaceful protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol with many families in attendance. The comments of a single member of the public should not obscure that reality. There is no excuse for violence or for the many threats of violence, least of all from elected politicians who repeatedly warned of violence if they didn’t get their way in relation to the denial of Brexit for Northern Ireland.

“The Protocol is rightly seen by many as the product of the threat of violence. This has set a very dangerous precedent.”

Prominent loyalist Jamie Bryson defended the protester’s right to speak. “Her view is clearly controversial, but she nevertheless is entitled to it,” he said.

“That is the problem with the growing view across all sections of unionism that threats of nationalist violence over Brexit have been rewarded, and it’s a long held view that the whole peace process in NI is predicated upon concessions to republicans in exchange for them ceasing terrorism.

“I wouldn’t condemn her comments because how could I when a party of government continue to this very day to justify a 30-year terrorist campaign?”