Concern at woman’s claim during Brexit Protocol protest... she’s ‘willing to give her life’ in the fight against Irish Sea border

Hazel Officer in Newtownards Expand
Loyalist band members and supporters make their way through Newtownards town centre during an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol protest rally Expand

Loyalist band members and supporters make their way through Newtownards town centre during an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol protest rally

David Young

There have been calls for calm after a rally against the Northern Ireland Protocol brought hundreds of loyalists to Newtownards to hear speeches calling for the ending of the Irish Sea border created by the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Among the speakers were former Labour MP Baroness Hoey, Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister and former Brexit party MEP Ben Habib, as well as prominent loyalist Jamie Bryson.

The rally passed off peacefully, but there was concern after one protester was interviewed on television said she was willing to “give her life” in the fight against the NI Protocol.

