Concern at sudden escalation in Delta variant cases of Covid sees push to vaccinate people in twenties

People aged 25 to 29 can register en masse for a Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow amid concern at the sudden escalation in the Delta variant, hitting up to 1,000 a day.

They will get a first jab over three to four weeks.

From Monday registration will open for people aged 18 to 34 who opt for an AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of waiting for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine .

The HSE said today that unlike other age groups they will not be using a registration on as step-down age basis.

It comes as the expected speed of the spread of the more infectious Delta variant is faster than feared.

The hope now is have 80pc of the adult population fully vaccinated by late August or early September – but that will still not been pace with the spike in Delta cases.

HSE chief Paul Reid said today they are to roll out surge testing and will be moving to the use of antigen tests in the coming weeks for close contacts of infected people.

The Delta variant has “accelerated much quicker than we thought.”

Next week it is hoped to administer over 300,000 vaccines and vaccination centres will operate late if needed.

He said positivity rates in some testing centres are as high as 15pc and it rose to 7.8pc yesterday.

The testing system is now in surge and doing in excess of 20,000 a day.

“I do make a really specific call out to those people who are not yet fully protected or even had their first dose to please be extremely cautious in the coming weeks.”

However, vaccines are still providing a good level of defence and the majority of people being infected are under 45.

The average age is 27 compared to 40 at the peak of the last wave in January before the vaccination had gathered pace.

Ann O Connor, HSE chief operations officer said if Covid-19 patients in hospital increase again procedures will have to be deferred.

The concern is that if there are extremely high levels of infection circulating that vulnerable older people who are fully va ccinated will suffer breakthrough infections.

There were 4.9m vaccines administered by yesterday.

Some 2.7m people have received a first dose – 73pc of adults. And 2.2m are fully vaccinated – 59pc.This excluded 74,000 people vaccinated by pharmacists.

It was confirmed that 126 people who received a Pfizer vaccine in one centre have had to be recalled. It was found the vaccines had not been mixed properly with the right saline solution.

The HSE is also facing a legal case arising out of the cyber attack and the release of patient details by hackers.