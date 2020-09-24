Concern at lack of records for why 2,600 cases over driving while holding a mobile phone struck out

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster said, "it's concerning that they don't keep records as to why a case is is struck out"

CONCERN has been raised about a lack of records for why just over 2,600 cases involving motorists accused of driving while holding a mobile phone were struck out in the courts.

The issue was highlighted at today's meeting of the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after figures provided by the Department of Justice showed almost have of court cases involving the offence were struck out.

Department Secretary General Aidan O'Driscoll responded to PAC queries in writing outlining how there were 7,856 offences before a judge for 'holding a mobile phone while driving' between January 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019.

Of these 3,970 offences or 51pc resulted in a conviction while the remaining 3,886 offences did not.

He wrote that there are "many potential non conviction outcomes" and data shows that 67pc of the 3,886 cases were struck out by the judge.

Mr O'Driscoll wrote "unfortunately, the Courts Service does not record the reasons for the strike out and, in the main, prosecuting Gardaí do not offer the Court reasons as to why a matter should be struck."

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster told the PAC that this is "problematic".

She said "it's concerning that they don't keep records as to why a case is is struck out" and she also said there are "questions around a judge may withdraw an offence at the request of An Garda Síochána. It doesn't give any explanation or examples as to what that reason would be."

Ms Munster asked if it's a matter the PAC should look into saying: "I just don't think it's as transparent as it ought to be.

"If there's reasons fair enough, let them outline them.

"But there’s quite a substantial number and we don't fully understand why an offense can be withdrawn at the request of Gardaí."

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said when the PAC looks into financial issues other issues like "poor processes" are often discovered.

She said there may well be a variety of reasons for why cases are struck out but said: "if we’re going to have confidence in a system people have to feel that it's more than just an arbitrary reason why something is struck out."

Ms Murphy said the issue merits further explanation adding: "I think at least we need to understand why it’s happening."

The PAC agreed to write to the Department of Justice and Courts Service to highlight concerns and seek an update on the issue.

In his letter Mr O'Driscoll offered a number of possible reasons that a case may be struck out.

These include a judge not being satisfied a summons was properly issued or properly served on the accused.

He said 27pc of the 3,886 cases were dismissed or withdrawn. It can be dismissed if a judge finds the person not guilty or withdrawn at the request of the Gardaí.

The remaining 6pc of non-conviction offences include outcomes like probation orders and 'poor box' donations.

Mr O'Driscoll said the 3,886 number is "not inconsiderable" but accounted for just 5pc of the total number of more than 73,400 fixed charge notices issued for driving with a mobile phone over the 29 month period.

