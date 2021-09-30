Concern at €9m cost of Coast Guard night vision goggles project but just one base approved to use them

Five Coast Guard helicopters have been fitted with night vision technology but Sligo is the only base certified to use it.

Night vision goggles that cost the Department of Transport close to €22,000 each are among the expenditure that the Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) has raised concerns about in its report for 2020.

The department has spent more than €6m so far since 2013 on fitting five Coast Guard helicopters with night vision capabilities, acquiring 24 pairs of night vision goggles for members and an advance payment for training of staff in the use of the equipment.

The total cost for 24 pairs of goggles came to €527,000, or €21,900 each. €4.3m was spent on the modification of five helicopters to equip them with night vision capabilities and an advance payment of €1.7m was made for the training of Coast Guard employees.

Another payment of roughly €2.4m will be due to the training operators in time, meaning the total spend on the project will come close to €9m.

While the first payment was made in 2013, only one of four search and rescue bases, in Sligo, has been approved by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) for operating a night vision service in the eight years since.

The (C&AG) said “significant payments” were made as long ago as 2013, and that planned capability has not yet been delivered across the service.

“On that basis, I am not persuaded that good value for money for the taxpayer has been achieved from this expenditure,” the report stated.

The department said that the training required to receive certification from the IAA was delayed until November 2019 due to “the departure of a training instructor and the need to hire a replacement”. Training has commenced but only “intermittently” due to Covid-19.

The helicopters have been fitted with the modifications required to operate the service since 2015.

The department informed the C&AG that all training should be completed by 2022, at which time, all “benefits will be fully realised” and bases at Shannon, Waterford and Dublin will be able to conduct missions using the technology.

The C&AG questioned the department as to why such a significant payment was made upfront for training given the timescale of the training programme and asked why the training costs quoted in 2009 and then in 2017 were significantly different.

In 2009, the cost of training was estimated at an initial cost of €37,000 and ongoing running costs of €65,000 per year, while in 2017 the cost to train the Coast Guard had risen to €4.14m.

Commenting on the difference, the accounting officer for the transport department said: “The original estimate was superseded to meet the current European Union Air Safety Agency regulatory requirements for training crew on NVIS, whilst maintaining full service delivery during training periods”.

He added that the upfront payment was made to secure the training provider and on the basis “the training programme would commence as set out”.

“No further payment has been or will be made to the company for the training underway until the Department is satisfied that all milestones have been reached, at which point it will seek a full account of the expenditure incurred by the company for this purpose,” the accounting officer said.

While the report acknowledged the potential benefits of night vision capability for Search and Recsue operations, the C&AG was “not persuaded that good value for money for the taxpayer has been achieved from this expenditure”.



